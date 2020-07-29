Podcast running: a sure journey to self improvement

150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity is the amount of exercise the World Health Organisation recommends to adults aged 18 to 64. Those who follow this instructions are said to have lower rates of all-cause mortality, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, colon and breast cancer, depression, among many other benefits. Body movement is a well spread practise of welfare, nothing new about that. The novelty proposed here is to ally that to an action that will allow you to also use the same time to go deep on subjects that could help you get better in all areas of your life.

I started doing that many years ago and I can only say my podcast list has since then grown long, vast and beautifully varied through a series of themes I could never have the time to learn about in other ways. This article is aimed at showing you the way to kickoff, give you some examples and ideas to build your self improvement audio list, so you can initiate the roadway to a better self right away.

Start small

When I say “podcast running”, take that the way it fits you today. Running has being a passion through the many years of traveling and not having a gym nearby frequently. But it was not always like that. Step by step, as I started walking, the need for moving more and faster grew strong then I decided to read more about the exercise, listen to my body and this all made me evolve at the sport.

Walking slowly for 15 to 20 minutes a day is a way of getting started without pushing yourself too much. You could also download an exercise app that could help you track your progress and continue motivated as time goes by. For instance, at the beginning I used the Nike Running app which is available for free for all types of phones and that made me find challenges and friends that kept me going.

Download a podcast app and build your playlist

There are a lot of applications you can download out there, I personally learned about podcasts with the built in Iphone app. As my list expanded too much, I felt it started crashing all the time, so I have recently decided to move to Spotify restarting fresh and using the opportunity to select just the ones I love the most, as I can follow updates closely and listen to them more often.

When I started, podcasting was new and there were not many options. Nowadays the market is huge and full of choices. There are podcasts of all time lengths, covering the most diverse theme range. Something I always do when I want to find good podcasts is going on google, typing the subject together with “best podcasts” and looking through the reviews I can find. Another way to do that is just to go to the search button on your podcast app and type the subject matter you want to look for.

My 10 best podcast list

Here is my list of all time favourites top ten podcasts I can not get enough of, which I have followed and listened to for the longest time:

Go get going right now

Lace your running shoes, press on on the podcast you liked the most and I shall see you on the other side of your improved self.

Take action right away.

