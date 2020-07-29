Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Podcast running: a sure journey to self improvement

How education and movement together can save you from a sedentary physical and mental lifestyle

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By Bernadbordo
150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity is the amount of exercise the World Health Organisation recommends to adults aged 18 to 64. Those who follow this instructions are said to have lower rates of all-cause mortality, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, colon and breast cancer, depression, among many other benefits. Body movement is a well spread practise of welfare, nothing new about that. The novelty proposed here is to ally that to an action that will allow you to also use the same time to go deep on subjects that could help you get better in all areas of your life.

I started doing that many years ago and I can only say my podcast list has since then grown long, vast and beautifully varied through a series of themes I could never have the time to learn about in other ways. This article is aimed at showing you the way to kickoff, give you some examples and ideas to build your self improvement audio list, so you can initiate the roadway to a better self right away.

Start small

When I say “podcast running”, take that the way it fits you today. Running has being a passion through the many years of traveling and not having a gym nearby frequently. But it was not always like that. Step by step, as I started walking, the need for moving more and faster grew strong then I decided to read more about the exercise, listen to my body and this all made me evolve at the sport.

Walking slowly for 15 to 20 minutes a day is a way of getting started without pushing yourself too much. You could also download an exercise app that could help you track your progress and continue motivated as time goes by. For instance, at the beginning I used the Nike Running app which is available for free for all types of phones and that made me find challenges and friends that kept me going.

Download a podcast app and build your playlist

There are a lot of applications you can download out there, I personally learned about podcasts with the built in Iphone app. As my list expanded too much, I felt it started crashing all the time, so I have recently decided to move to Spotify restarting fresh and using the opportunity to select just the ones I love the most, as I can follow updates closely and listen to them more often.

When I started, podcasting was new and there were not many options. Nowadays the market is huge and full of choices. There are podcasts of all time lengths, covering the most diverse theme range. Something I always do when I want to find good podcasts is going on google, typing the subject together with “best podcasts” and looking through the reviews I can find. Another way to do that is just to go to the search button on your podcast app and type the subject matter you want to look for.

My 10 best podcast list

Here is my list of all time favourites top ten podcasts I can not get enough of, which I have followed and listened to for the longest time:

  1. The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes – This is a great source of inspiration targeted at providing self improvement tools and knowledge.
  2. Finding Mastery with Dr. Michael Gervais – Dr. Gervais is a High-Performance Psychologist with over 20 years’ experience working in high-stakes environments with some of the top athletes, musicians, and executives, in the world and in this podcast he reveals the best practice of the top 1% best performers.
  3. Lead to Win with Michael Hyatt – Michael is a New York Times bestselling author and in this podcast he allows the audience to discover how current research combines with timeless wisdom for lasting success.
  4. The Thrive Global Podcast with Arianna Huffington – One of the 100 most influential people in the world by Forbes, Arianna sits down with notable leaders, celebrities, athletes and influencers to learn how prioritising well-being — instead of burnout and overwork — has made them happier and more successful. 
  5. Super Soul Conversations with Oprah Winfrey –  Hear Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health and wellness experts. 
  6. Deepak Choppra’s Infinite Potential with Dr Deepak Choppra – What makes us conscious beings and why does it matter that we are? Deepak Chopra welcomes a far-ranging group of guests who have paved new paths for understanding our present and future. 
  7. Worklife with Adam Grant – You spend a quarter of your life at work. You should enjoy it! Organizational psychologist Adam Grant takes you inside the minds of some of the world’s most unusual professionals to discover the keys to a better work life. 
  8. HBR idealist by Harvard Business Review – A weekly podcast featuring the leading thinkers in business and management.
  9. Dear HBR by Harvard Business Review – Work can be frustrating. How can you get along with that maddening coworker? Figure out what your unapproachable boss really wants? Motivate your demoralized team? “Dear HBR:” is there to help.
  10. Business Daily by the BBC World Service – The daily drama of money and work from the BBC.

Go get going right now

Lace your running shoes, press on on the podcast you liked the most and I shall see you on the other side of your improved self.

Take action right away. 

Send me a direct message if you feel I can be of help, I will respond. #Let’sGrow

Tatiane Vita, Head of Global Business Development at Chilli Beans Eyewear

Tatiane Vita currently serves as the Head of Global Business Development at Chilli Beans - Brazil's Eyewear Market Leader, and as a Keynote Speaker at international conferences, such as The Society for Global Business & Economic Development (SGBED).

In January 2011, she founded Implementing Marketing (Implantando Maketing), a voluntary project aimed at improving knowledge and creating an environment for experiences exchanged between  Marketing students and professionals in the country. The blog of the project won the Topblog Brazil Awards in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

In October 2013, Tatiane was one of the 25 young people chosen among 17 thousand who subscribed to be part of the Young Inspirers 2013 Group, selected by Fundação Estudar - a Jorge Paulo Lemann (owner at Kraft Heinz, Burguer King, Anheuser-Busch InBev) Non-profit Organization aimed at finding and instructing young talents mentoring them into being major leaders and shaping a better nation.

Today, she is involved in deep reflection, rethinking her path and looking for ways to be more impactful in the lives of women who, like her, face all kinds of difficulties in reaching and fulfilling their dreams. Her mission is to serve as an example and an inspiration.

