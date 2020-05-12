PODCAST: Happiness Amidst A Pandemic?

In this episode of the School Your Soul Podcast we’re talking about happiness.

Why do we care about happiness right now in the middle of a pandemic? Happiness expert Marci Shimoff says in difficult times it’s more vital than ever to access our happiness.

Happy People Are Healthier!

Happiness boosts our immune system (you’re 1/3 less likely to get sick!) and if we do get sick it helps us heal more quickly (happy people have 50% more immunoglobulins!). Happy people also live 7-9 years longer. And ultimately if we’re are able to access that sense of peace and wellbeing we are better able to meet the challenges of life with grace and clarity and we are better able to serve the world and people around us.

We Have A Happiness Set Point

Marci says that science has proven we’re each born with a “happiness set point” that varies from person to person and we have the ability to raise that set point with different habits and behaviors. And we talk all about ways to raise our happiness set point in this episode.

In today’s episode we explore:

How to create LASTING happiness

Why finding ways to access happiness is vital during difficult times

The habits that change our happiness set point

How to rewire our brain to think more positively

And much much more

ABOUT MARCI:

Marci Shimoff is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a world-renowned transformational teacher, and an expert on happiness, success, and unconditional love. Marci is one of the bestselling female nonfiction authors of all time. Her books include the runaway bestsellers, Happy for No Reason, Love for No Reason, and six titles in the phenomenally successful Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul series. Her books have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide in 33 languages, have topped all of the major bestseller lists, and have been on the New York Times bestseller list for a total of 118 weeks. Marci is also the host of the national PBS television special called Happy for No Reason, is a featured teacher in The Secret, and is the narrator for the award-winning film Happy.

