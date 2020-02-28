PODCAST: Habit Change – Rewiring Your Subconscious Mind

Have you ever read a self-help book, had all sorts of “Ah-Ha” moments, only to apply very little of it into your life? It’s happened to me countless times.

In this episode of the School Your Soul Podcast I interview Bruce Lipton who says sometimes the reason it’s difficult to make lasting change in your life is because the thing you are trying to change contradicts the subconscious programming that you received very early on.

And our Subconscious mind – which cannot be taught in the same way as our conscious mind, by reading a book for example – dictates 95% of your behavior!

So how do we create new behaviors and beliefs in our subconscious mind?

ABOUT OUR GUEST: Bruce H. Lipton, PhD is an internationally recognized leader in bridging science and spirit. Stem cell biologist, bestselling author of The Biology of Belief and recipient of the 2009 Goi Peace Award, he has been a guest speaker on hundreds of TV and radio shows, as well as a keynote presenter for national and international conferences.

He’s best known for promoting the idea that gene expression can be influenced by environmental factors, in other words people have a greater impact on their health than genetic research had previously determined.

His discoveries have shown that a person’s perception, not genetic programming, is what spurs all action in the body: It’s actually our beliefs that select our genes, that then select our behavior.

In Today’s Show We Explore:

How all the cells in your body are affected by your thoughts

The difference between the conscious and subconscious mind

How most of your subconscious programming was created in the first 7 years of your life

What we can do to create better programming for our children

How we can reprogram our subconscious mind

How you can change a belief you’ve had your whole life in 10 minutes!

