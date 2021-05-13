PLEASURE AS A PURPOSE

Did you know that women have a part of their body designed purely for pleasure? According to Psychology Today, the clitoris has 7,000 nerve endings and has no other purpose than pleasure. Imagine that! The penis only has about 4,000 nerve endings and is a multi-purpose tool. So, it’s a fact that we, as women, are built for pleasure and have the tool for it!

‘Pussy Power’ is a little-known and seldom-used gift that is about listening to your Pussy and what She is pulling you towards, or what She is giving you a big YES or NO for. This is about more than sex or sexual gratification – although that is definitely in there, too. It’s about connecting to an inner womanly wisdom that your Pussy has.

So, how can you embrace this aspect of yourself and use pleasure as a compass in your life and business?

You do this by embracing a completely different state of mind, physically and mentally, as you approach anything you do by using your Pussy Power and incorporating the Pleasure Principle.

When I first started to look at this, the idea that pleasure could be a guide, I felt like I was being indulgent, a bit naughty, and I wondered if it was all only about sex and getting distracted. Also, my rational mind was puzzled as to how on Earth I could use my Pussy to guide my business. Like, really?

YES! REALLY!

Going into a class taught by Josh Pais when I first went to NYC, I started to learn how getting messy was safe. Through the workshop, I learnt that all emotion is energy and juice, and I could use it all in a productive way. Before then, with all the spiritual practices I had been taught to get rid of bad energy, I learnt to change something bad into something useful … meaning nothing was lost.

I began applying what I’d learned in the class to other parts of my life. Like my Pussy Power. For so long, I had ignored my Pussy: the first part of my cycles felt useful and positive, and the second half, where I felt more tired, sometimes emotional, and more messy … well, that felt un-useful and honestly a bit annoying to my productivity, until I learnt this principle of messy being safe. Hanging out in the mess took me somewhere else, somewhere juicy where there was more energy and perspective than I could have ever possibly imagined. And instead of trying to get out of that place and being in conflict with myself, I learnt to get comfortable hanging out in it and riding the emotional wave, which is energising, interesting, and always evolving.

This shift of getting out of duality with my emotions – this one is good or this one is bad – was liberating! So many spiritual paths are all about avoiding the mess and only focusing on ‘love and light’ without honouring the shadows. This new freedom allowed me to give myself permission to explore areas I had been ashamed of or scared about, to go into the mess and shadows without fear or judgment, and with lots of curiosity and a desire to really know myself. One of the main areas was about allowing myself pleasure, whether it be through sex or just simply taking time off and resting to self-nurture.

‘Permission’ for women is such a big deal, and, ironically, it’s something we can give to ourselves! When I first thought of pleasure, I also thought it was a bit naughty and taboo. I was taught that pleasure is for the bedroom and only in private. I never imagined that my Pussy could be used to guide my life. On the contrary, it was more of a tool to satisfy and be satisfied sexually in a partnership. This is a subject so rarely discussed with an open-minded and healthy perspective. My friends and I did start talking about this, what I call the Pleasure Principle, researching its true purpose and using it, and there is no looking back from this new and even more satisfying way of using Her, my Pussy, in my life since. So, get ready to rediscover yourself ladies – it’s overdue!

What I discovered is the Pleasure Principle does connect to sex, but it is also about simple pleasures that make a women feel good, like chocolate, a warm bath, fresh air, a cosy fire, a hug, and knowing when and who to ask for help. Asking your Pussy what inspires Her next is surprisingly simple and yet consistently powerful in creating a win-win in any situation.

A question that comes up so often as we start to discuss this subject is, ‘Are you afraid of pleasure?’ I struggled to admit it initially, but I realised I had been afraid of pleasure, or, in fact, overwhelmed by the idea of having so much pleasure in my life. The thing about fear is it only actually lives in your head, and if you can learn to say a polite ‘eff you’ to fear and try something different, you will learn fast that pleasure is potent and powerful when it comes to your life and business.

Finding pleasure in all you do opens you to more pleasure. It means that you will find ways to bring in pleasure to your more mundane tasks, adding in some fun and a splash of joy to your perspective and approach.

As a woman, you are a natural caretaker, and this is a great role for us all as women. However, if we miss out on caring for ourselves first, we can sabotage our ability to thrive while giving. What we have yet to openly embrace is that when you are in right relationship with yourself and with pleasure, the more joy and energy you give, the more you receive.

Let’s look at what the Pleasure Principle is:

Filling your pleasure cup: This allows you to also give pleasure and help others. It’s like that saying, ‘You must fill your cup first before giving to others.’ Filling your pleasure cup fulfils that. When your cup overflows, you are able to help others fill theirs.

Doing everything with pleasure: Learn to ask yourself every day: How can I do this with the most pleasure? An example could be playing music while washing the dishes or cleaning the house and turning that time into a singalong or dance party while you work. Being in pleasure before you do mundane tasks can open you up to the possibility of being more excited and happy as you do them.

When you start to do this with the smaller things, it will have an effect on the larger things in your life and business. You will learn to be unapologetically yourself by being a more vibrant and happier version of you. You will feel better and will be more inspiring to be around. You will more fully live your potential in the world.

This approach of pleasure is a more feminine way of approaching life and business, and it means:

No more hustle. No more struggle. No more pushing to make it happen.

It’s about a becoming, a blooming, a stepping into your Lady Queen-self, embracing your Pussy Power, and being free to receive.

So, ask yourself: What do you do to put yourself in a state of pleasure more often? And how can you bring pleasure into your life and business? My pleasures are chocolate, laughter, and sharing good food with people I care about. Luxurious baths – OMG I love my bath!! And my bed. I love laying down – which I’m sure sounds weird – and I have found so many different ways to do yoga laying down or in a seated position, in front of a roaring fire or out on my lawn next to the water fountain in my garden, when it’s warm enough. I love fresh teas and beautiful fragrant flowers, in my garden and in my house.

I could go on about what I love forever … but you get the idea. Find what lights you up, what brings you joy, and bring more of that into your life. Start living by the Pleasure Principle and feeling into your Pussy Power, and watch your life and business expand and open to new possibilities.

If you feel called to explore more deeply, you can find all sorts of delicious conversation over at @AllAboutTheQueendom on Instagram and on my website, savannahalalia.com.