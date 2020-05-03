Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pleasurable, Practical Healthy Habits – For Now and Forever!

Anyone can lapse - even an expert!

By

Healthy habits have been a priority for me for awhile. As a psychotherapist, author, and former emotional overeater, I take pride in my professional and personal focus on health and wellness. So I was surprised at first when checking my scale, one month into quarantine, to find that I’d gained several pounds. And then, remembering the advice I give to others – “Learn from your lapses.” – I asked myself, “What has changed?” and “What do you need to tweak?”

Even for those of us who usually practice healthy habits, the coronavirus crisis, altering our locales and schedules drastically, can be disorienting and take us off-track.

So I did a quick recap. Yes, I’m still exercising I thought. I do handle stress with CBT, answering back any pain-producing thoughts as a compassionate, yet logical friend would do. I do eat mindfully, relax and savor my foods, stopping just at the point of satisfaction – certainly at meals. But my unstructured time has expanded, and the non-caloric beverages (water, ice tea, etc.,) that I used to drink at the office or when out for a break aren’t happening. And what is happening instead? Frequent snacks.

The “one minute monitor”, a mnemonic device I suggest to my clients – Am I doing what’s best for mySELF – Stress Management, Exercise, Loving My Food (Mindful Eating), Filling Up First on Healthy Foods and Fluids (including a lot of water) – and the question, “Am I a ‘light” eater?” (enjoying evenings and unstructured time food-free) – helped me find the answers.

All the pointers above are included in my book “Let Go of Emotional Overeating and Love Your Food: A Five Point Plan for Success” (Rowman and Littlefield, 2018) in which the emphasis is on making healthy habits as pleasurable and practical as possible, so they can be permanent. But at times like this, it’s now apparent to me that everyone – no matter how expert we believe ourselves to be – need to regroup, up our awareness and improve our efforts.

Now I’m drinking more water, reading books that are more engrossing (so that munching never even comes to mind). and heading out for walks when the thought of a snack seems appealing. And I’m playing more piano. So what about mistakes?! It’s fun.

I hope this is helpful. Stay well!

Arlene B. Englander, LCSW,MBA, Licensed Psychotherapist at Author, "Let Go of Emotional Overeating and Love Your Food: A Five Point Plan for Success" (Rowman & Littlefied, 2018)

Columbia University trained licensed psychotherapist with over twenty years of experience. Author of "Let Go of Emotional Overeating and Love Your Food: A Five Point Plan for Success" (Rowman & Littlefield, 2018). Developed seminar on stress management, time management, emotional overeating and more while on staff at settings as diverse as Cancer Care, Inc. and American Express, TRS.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.