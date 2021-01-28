Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Please Mr President – Turn your Horse Around!

Regardless of your political leanings, I think we can agree a little stability, equality, kindness and balance is going to work wonders in the world right now. When I saw images of the the new decor Joe Biden has chosen for the Oval Office, along with a reassuring degree of symmetry in most (not all) […]

Regardless of your political leanings, I think we can agree a little stability, equality, kindness and balance is going to work wonders in the world right now.

When I saw images of the the new decor Joe Biden has chosen for the Oval Office, along with a reassuring degree of symmetry in most (not all) areas, I noticed the horse heading for the door…..

Noooo!

This is powerful Feng Shui symbolism to use if you want to move out of your house and live somewhere new.

But if you want to stay and enjoy the focus and success which comes with a running horse, it needs to face inwards, away from the doors and in this case, slightly towards the Resolute Desk.

    Suzanne Roynon

    Suzanne Roynon, Interiors Therapy Expert and Award Winning Author at InteriorsTherapy.com

    Suzanne Roynon is a speaker, award-winning author and Interiors Therapist based in Hertfordshire, UK.

In 2019, national newspaper features about her powerful new Interiors Therapy method explained how a home could be a ‘Manrepeller’ or ‘Womanrepeller’ preventing the occupant from enjoying a healthy, balanced, loving relationship.

The articles became click-bait worldwide, generating media interest, interviews and an international client base. The need for Interiors Therapy in hundreds of thousands of homes became abundantly clear.

Interiors Therapy is about so much more than relationships - as the tension, frustration and anxiety which encompassed homes, individuals and families showed during the Covid19 Lockdown.  With Interiors Therapy every home can benefit from boosting the good vibes for the people who live there.

What you see on Netflix with #TidyingupwithMarieKondo and #GetOrganized with #TheHomeEdit (and so much more!)  is available to you with Interiors Therapy.

Combining 20 years of practical experience, coaching, energy therapies and a sprinkling of Feng Shui, Interiors Therapy is a dynamic five-step process developed by Suzanne to achieve clarity about the impact of possessions, clear stagnation, create transformation, invite a flow of new opportunities and maximise the Law of Attraction.

In addition to speaking and teaching, Suzanne delivers an online Interiors Therapy Masterclass programme. She offers one-to-one consultations for clients in the UK and Europe and online further afield.
