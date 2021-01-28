Please Mr President – Turn your Horse Around!

Regardless of your political leanings, I think we can agree a little stability, equality, kindness and balance is going to work wonders in the world right now.

When I saw images of the the new decor Joe Biden has chosen for the Oval Office, along with a reassuring degree of symmetry in most (not all) areas, I noticed the horse heading for the door…..

Noooo!

This is powerful Feng Shui symbolism to use if you want to move out of your house and live somewhere new.

But if you want to stay and enjoy the focus and success which comes with a running horse, it needs to face inwards, away from the doors and in this case, slightly towards the Resolute Desk.