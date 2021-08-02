Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Please Don’t Take My Collective Effervescence Away

Synchrony and entrainment are key rhythmic factors in health and well-being. Caption: From the visual journals of Cathy Malchiodi, PhD– the four elements that help support safety and interpersonal synchony. In expressive arts therapy sessions, we capitalize on four phenomena to establish attuned relationships-rhythm, movement, entrainment, and synchrony. These experiences are key to supporting experiences of enlivened social […]

Synchrony and entrainment are key rhythmic factors in health and well-being.

Caption: From the visual journals of Cathy Malchiodi, PhD– the four elements that help support safety and interpersonal synchony.

In expressive arts therapy sessions, we capitalize on four phenomena to establish attuned relationships-rhythm, movement, entrainment, and synchrony. These experiences are key to supporting experiences of enlivened social engagement and enhancing the neuroception of safety with others. In work with traumatized individuals, I refer to these as the four elements necessary to bridge the “relational space.”

Synchrony and Entrainment

Synchrony and entrainment are particularly important to enhance healthy connection and attachment. Entrainment refers to the physical process by which independent rhythmical systems interact with each other. Examples of naturally occurring rhythmical systems within the human body include the heartbeat, blood circulation, respiration, locomotion, and eye blinking. Women are familiar with female-related entrainment experiences that often occur including secretion of hormones and menstrual cycles. Animals’ rhythmic systems can also entrain us to their rhythms. For example, it is well-known among equine-assisted practitioners that forms of “cardiac coherence” can occur in humans in the presence of horses and vice-versa.

Synchrony is often confused with the concept of entrainment. Like entrainment, synchrony does involve rhythmic interaction, but the emphasis is on experiences that establish person-to-person bonding. This “interpersonal synchrony” includes rhythmic coordination of actions, emotions, prosody, and even thoughts between individuals. Research underscores that the formation of interpersonal synchrony is the essence of reciprocal interactions between infants and their caregivers (Brooks, et al, 2019). Simple forms of synchrony include clapping together in rhythm with a child, laughing together with friends, or nodding in agreement with your partner. We often spontaneously adjust our responses to be “in sync” with those around us and, in particular, individuals with whom we have affiliative or pro-social relationships.

In expressive and somatosensory work, we purposively support synchrony through experiences of singing, moving, or speaking together. The inherent harmony induced by these experiences, of being in a group in similar rhythm and cadence together, brings greater emotional closeness and rapport. It is a form of co-regulation that reinforces a sense of safety, comfort, and connection.

Collective Effervescence

There is a type of synchrony that connects individuals in powerful and far-reaching ways-it’s called collective effervescence. This concept was first described by Emile Durkheim in Elementary Forms of Religious Life, a study of religions with a focus on rites and rituals. In these events, he observed a vibrant energy that flowed through communities when participating in a ritual together. Essentially we merge with the group’s flow; it is a shared experience that often brings about strong emotion and even euphoria. Durkheim believed that the high emotional arousal resulting from this intense form of social sharing empowers us and touches us in deep, often implicit ways.

The phenomenon of collective effervescence has now been studied for many decades. It is now clear that it is not only part of rites and rituals, but also occurs throughout other types of shared actions. As Durkheim observed, it is a potent and impactful human phenomenon and one that we seek to find. In this current period of physical distancing and separation, we crave it so much we were sometimes willing to break rules to experience it. The sense of energy and harmony we feel when we come together in a group around a shared purpose is not only driven by individual need. It is a homing signal, an internal barometer of well-being and perceived health.

In researching this post, I learned that Emile Durkheim first wrote about collective effervescence a few years before the Spanish flu outbreak began, a moment in history mirrored in present times. As the aftermath of that 20th-century pandemic waned, what came to be called the “Roaring Twenties” emerged. In some parts of the world, that decade became a time of creative collaboration, a tremendous upsurge in the arts and innovations. As we move through this current pandemic, I wondered if we will see a similar uptick in collaborative output outside of Zoom screens or device-driven connecting.

This bit of history is at least one hopeful thought I am hanging onto amidst what appears to be yet another pandemic pivot at the moment. I am looking forward to the next time I can slip into rhythm with others on a dance floor; to sit amid fellow artists in creative collaboration; to be in a discussion session at a professional conference; and to sing, drum, and strum in the same room with fellow would-be musicians. Re-sensitizing the body, especially after many difficult months of immobilization and physical distancing, is essential to our collective recovery. And it is collective effervescence that may be the creative synchrony many of us desperately need.

    Cathy Malchiodi, PhD, Psychologist and Expressive Arts Therapist at Trauma-Informed Practices and Expressive Arts Therapy Institute

    Cathy A. Malchiodi, PhD, ATR-BC, LPCC, LPAT, REAT, holds a doctorate in Psychology with a specialization in research and health psychology, and is a clinical mental health counselor, expressive arts therapist, and art therapist who has spent over 35 years working with individuals with traumatic stress and studying how the arts support reparation, integration and recovery from trauma. She is the founder and executive director of the Trauma-Informed Practices and Expressive Arts Therapy Institute that trains thousands of mental health and health care practitioners in medical, educational, and community settings and assists in crisis and humanitarian efforts throughout the world. She is a contributing writer for Psychology Today Arts and Health since 2008, with a collective readership of 5.5 million.

     

    Cathy has given more than 500 invited presentations in the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia and has published numerous articles, chapters, and more than 20 books, including Trauma and Expressive Arts Therapy: Brain, Body and Imagination in the Healing ProcessUnderstanding Children’s Drawings, Handbook of Art Therapy, Creative Arts and Play Therapy for Attachment Problems, and Creative Interventions with Traumatized Children. She has received numerous awards for distinguished service, clinical contributions and lifetime achievements, including honors from the Kennedy Center and Very Special Arts in Washington, DC and lifetime achievement awards from the National Institute for Trauma and Loss and the American Art Therapy Association, and a Presidential Award from the Association for Humanistic Counselors.

     

    About her most recent book:

    “This book is at once encyclopedic in scope and profoundly poetic, meticulously observed and heartfelt—as scientific as it is creative. Malchiodi shows us how the legacy of trauma comprises not only distressing memories and disturbing thoughts, but also heartbreaking, gut-wrenching sensory experiences. Throughout history, just about every culture has coped with trauma by activating collective rhythms, sounds, music, improvisation and dramatic enactments, storytelling, and other ways of self-soothing and reconnecting with community. Malchiodi masterfully demonstrates how the expressive arts can mobilize the body and fire the imagination, and thereby help to restore vitality, self-efficacy, mastery, and self-expression.”—Bessel A. van der Kolk, MD, author of #1 New York Times Bestseller The Body Keeps the Score; President, Trauma Research Foundation; Department of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine

    “We are seeing a momentous shift in therapeutic approaches that help treat distressed individuals—the inclusion of the living, sensing, knowing body. This book offers a vital contribution by incorporating painting, dance, theatre, music, and more into the trauma therapy armamentarium. It is a clear guide both for therapists and educators who already utilize expressive arts and for all those who want to expand their depth of practice.” —Peter A. Levine, PhD, Founder, The Somatic Experiencing Trauma Institute, Boulder, Colorado; author, Waking the Tiger, Trauma and Memory and In a Different Voice.

     

    A passionate advocate for the role of the arts in health, she is a contributing writer for Psychology Today Online with more than 5 million readers and a visual artist and occasional ukulele and hulusi musician.

