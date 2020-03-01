Please can we finally talk about the MENOPAUSE!

As Benjamin Franklin famously said, “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”[1] Of course, if Franklin had been a woman he would have said “death, taxes and the menopause”.

I am at that inevitable stage of life (age 51) and am bewildered by the fact that we women don’t talk to each other about the menopause – we certainly weren’t this reticent when we shared childbirth stories as a badge of bravery and pride! Of course, childbirth is associated with joy and starting a new stage in life as a family, whereas the menopause is associated with embarrassment and declining into old age. But by not sharing our experiences, we are doing each other a disservice. So I am going to share mine with you.

My periods have been irregular (the “monthly” cycle ranging from 3 weeks to 8 weeks) for the last 2 years and I’ve not had a period now for 4 months – and hopefully won’t have another one! During the first 18 months, my symptom mainly disturbed my sleep and were reasonably manageable: I would wake in the night with hot flushes/flashes but this was managed by sleeping with the window open (whatever the temperature outside!) and in light cotton nightwear. (My husband managed by wearing more and more clothes as the winter progressed!) As my sleep became more disturbed, I found that giving up all caffeine (in the afternoon and evening) really helped the quality of my sleep. This was instigated after reading Matthew Walker’s fantastic book Why We Sleep (though shame on you Matthew Walker for not researching the impact of the menopause on sleep).[2] I also experienced several “super periods” where I bled so heavily that it soaked through sanitary towels in an hour and I felt dizzy.

It’s now been 4 months without a period, and the hot flushes/flashes have really accelerated. They surge through me like a course of hot water leaving me “hot and bothered” and distracted. My sleep is now more disturbed and I’m often woken at 4am by the intense heat emanating from my torso – a heat that often leaves me awake for an hour. But the positive is that I am not having any periods and have far less headaches.

Some days I do struggle at work as my brain is befuddled through sleep deprivation but I manage by going in slightly later if I need to and working from home a few times each month. Above all, I manage by prizing my sleep and going to bed early if I need to.

In an age where the menopause has become medicalised and commercialised, it is hard to know where to go to for impartial advice. So with that in mind, I’ve shared my experience with you and charge you to reach out to a friend or colleague this week to share your experience. But what I would like to know is how long will my hot flushes/flashes go on for…?



[1] Smyth, Albert Henry (1907). The Writings of Benjamin Franklin, Vol. X (1789-1790). New York: Macmillan. p. 69