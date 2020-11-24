Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Plastic Pollution in the World’s Ocean

Marine scientists, environmentalists and even people who stay abreast of the news know that the world’s oceans are accumulating an alarming amount of plastic pollutants. While everyone agrees it’s a significant problem, hard data on just how bad or prevalent the problem remains elusive. Costas Velis and Ed Cook are researchers with the University of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Marine scientists, environmentalists and even people who stay abreast of the news know that the world’s oceans are accumulating an alarming amount of plastic pollutants. While everyone agrees it’s a significant problem, hard data on just how bad or prevalent the problem remains elusive.

Costas Velis and Ed Cook are researchers with the University of Leads. They recently completed a study they described as a “Herculean effort” to get a handle on what’s happening with marine plastics pollution. They believe that the amount of plastic entering our oceans will double by 2040 unless widespread changes are made. That’s an additional 1.3 billion tons of plastic.

Velis and Cook said most of the plastic ends up in landfills or is burned. Their model suggests 2.2 billion tons of plastics will be burned between now and 2040. But 850 million tons will be dumped on land and people will toss 480 million tons directly into rivers, streams or the oceans themselves. The latter is the result of areas in the world where local governments have no waste collection service or policy. About two billion people live in such locations.

Velis and Cook also investigated methods that could curb the flow of plastics into the oceans. They came up with nine models, but their determination was that none, on their own, could solve the problem. While greater collection is part of the solution, it is likely that the best way to solve the plastic pollution problem is by going directly to the source.

That means businesses and major corporations must find alternatives to plastics. As it stands today, selling bottled water, soft drinks, milk or any other beverage in plastic bottles is simply too cost-effective for manufacturers to have an incentive to change. Even so, many major companies are aggressively seeking alternatives, such as adopting new kinds of plastic that biodegrade like other organic compounds, such as paper.

Several biodegradable plastic-like bottles are already on the market. One example is the VeganBottle made of 100% sugarcane. It is made by Lyspackaging, a French packaging firm. Another is a biodegradable bottle being used by Waiakea, the Hawaiian bottled water brand. This firm helped form a company called TimePlast which developed what they say is the world’s first biodegradable bottle.

    Simon Tusha, CIO at Primus Private Yacht Residence Club

    The data center industry has seen advancements in leaps and bounds, and Simon Tusha has been right there with it. As a Cheif Technology Officer, he has developed a robust skill set that goes beyond simple management. He is capable of assisting at all levels of data center management, ranging from land development, data center migration, cabling. His list of skills is long and impressive. He has also been lucky enough to become a CIO with the Primus Yacht Club, which is seeking to create a new market within the industry via their fleet of luxury yachts. He has spent much of his career focused on developing comfort and fulfillment for his wife and children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ocean life or plastic life?

    by Julie
    Community//

    BREAKING THE PLASTIC WAVE: WITHOUT ACTION, OCEAN PLASTIC WILL NEARLY TRIPLE BY 2040

    by Jonathan O'Donnell
    Microplastic
    Community//

    The Invisible, Microscopic Climate Crisis……. Microplastic That We Eat, Drink, and Breathe!

    by Jonathan O'Donnell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.