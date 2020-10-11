Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Planting Pleasures…

Watching something grow is good for morale. It help us to believe in life - Myron S Kaufman

If you want to do something for your community, society, nation just do a simple thing plant a tree. If possible plant more tress. It gives us fresh air, make us to bind with nature. When we bind with nature our stress level decreases intake of pure oxygen makes our body & mind fresh. Now in this current pandemic situation, we are doing many things to get relief from our stress. Take gardening a new habit or a hobby.

Gardening gives enormous pleasure. Sowing the seeds, watering it daily, observing it everyday. Having a big smile in our face after it start growing. Really the world’s happiness at that time. Because watching what we sow, our work growing.. that’s a kind of happiness. If we involve kids in gardening, then houseful of happiness. They’ll observe it daily and they take care of it with great care than we do. Introduce a new hobby or a habit to your family, to enjoy the happiness all around.

We might think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it’s our garden that is really nurturing us.

– Jenny Uglow

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

