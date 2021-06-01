Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Plant the Tree

What are you waiting for?

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

Let me ask you a question, have you ever set a goal for yourself? Awesome. Me too!


Then have you ever pushed that goal to the side, made other things a priority and instead of making progress, spent all your energy, thoughts and brain power beating yourself up and regretting the lack of progress? Not as awesome. But me too!

We only have a finite amount of energy. We have to stop using it to look backwards on the things we should have done, didn’t do and all the other thoughts that keep us stuck.

Ruminating on what you haven’t done will not get you moving forward but it will keep you comfortable.

We often would rather beat ourselves up and hold ourselves back than to start the work toward what we want in our life. It can feel like a good excuse but really it’s just keeping us comfortable.

I dont care if you have something you’ve been wanting to do for 2 weeks or 5 years, start fresh today. Give yourself the permission to let the regret and inaction go and begin today.

Life is too short to use that precious energy on what you cannot change. You’re good. Let it go and get going.

Plant your tree today and get ready to watch it grow.

Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who helps clients gain the clarity to make the decision, the courage to actually do it and the confidence to move forward in life.

    Holly Krivo, Big Decision Coach

    Certified Coach Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who brings her personal experience of a life of big out of the norm decisions and no regrets along with professional experiences of working with high-performers across the world to her clients. She supports clients to gain clarity to make the decision, the courage to act on it and the confidence to move forward without looking back.

    Before Iaunching her coaching practice, she had a diverse career ranging from traveling the world with the Olympic movement to fundraising for a celebrity athlete-ran foundation to  working with the C suite in business development for a large hospital. She brings humor, space for exploration and accountability to every session along with the learnings she has from a lifetime of working with high-caliber people and organizations and her personal life choices of living a life outside of the norm.

    She does life with her wife Katie, dog, Newman and a gaggle of amazing humans. She is a writer, a tennis player, a former expat, a childfree by choice woman and a tedx speaker coach. She is a lover of books, cockers spaniels, Celine Dion and anyone who lives their life on their own terms. She believes we don’t need to be better versions of ourselves but truer because when we stay true to ourselves, the best will come.

