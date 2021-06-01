Plant the Tree

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

Let me ask you a question, have you ever set a goal for yourself? Awesome. Me too!



Then have you ever pushed that goal to the side, made other things a priority and instead of making progress, spent all your energy, thoughts and brain power beating yourself up and regretting the lack of progress? Not as awesome. But me too!

We only have a finite amount of energy. We have to stop using it to look backwards on the things we should have done, didn’t do and all the other thoughts that keep us stuck.

Ruminating on what you haven’t done will not get you moving forward but it will keep you comfortable.

We often would rather beat ourselves up and hold ourselves back than to start the work toward what we want in our life. It can feel like a good excuse but really it’s just keeping us comfortable.

I dont care if you have something you’ve been wanting to do for 2 weeks or 5 years, start fresh today. Give yourself the permission to let the regret and inaction go and begin today.

Life is too short to use that precious energy on what you cannot change. You’re good. Let it go and get going.

Plant your tree today and get ready to watch it grow.

Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who helps clients gain the clarity to make the decision, the courage to actually do it and the confidence to move forward in life.

