Planning to Have Your Most Successful Year Ever

If you want 2021 to be your most successful year ever, then you should get serious about planning. Playing things by ear might be great for artistic projects and romantic relationships, but it’s certainly no way to grow a business. Here’s how you can plan your way to success in 2021.

Consider Your Long Term Goals

Whenever you’re planning a trip, you have to start by choosing a destination. The same is true when it comes to planning your year in business. Before you can even start to consider specifics, you need to determine what it is that you’re looking to achieve.

Create Measurable Benchmarks

Once you know where you’re trying to go, you need to figure out how you’ll measure whether or not you’re making progress. In order to assess whether your methods are working, you need to quantify and calculate your efforts. Simply feeling that “things are going well” is never enough.

Develop A Long Term Plan

After you’ve decided how you’ll measure success, it’s time to develop an overarching strategy for achieving your goals. Try making a step-by-step plan that culminates with the successful attainment of your objectives. This general plan doesn’t need to be overly specific, but it should include concrete activities and outcomes.

Make Daily Plans That Bring You Closer To Your Goals

While your general plan will serve as the chronological blueprint for the year, you’ll also need daily to-do lists to keep you on track. Think of your complete strategy as a series of Russian dolls. Every plan is inside of a bigger plan, all of which is inside of your overall annual goals.

Enhance Productivity

Making the plans themselves only represents half the battle. You also have to plan ways to become more productive so that you’ll actually manage to achieve your goals in the time frames you’ve allotted. From minimizing distractions to taking rejuvenating breaks, there’s plenty you can do to boost efficiency and total output.

Stay Flexible

Plans are certainly necessary, but they don’t have to be rigid. Treat your general plan as a proposed route that can be adjusted if the circumstances call for it. Stubbornly adhering to an obsolete plan can be even worse than having no plan at all.

    Ayman Jaber

    Ayman Jaber of Saudi Arabia is the Director of Internal Audit for Saudi Real Estate Company (Al-Akeria) in Riyadh. Ayman began his career as an External Auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2008, prior to finishing his degree in Accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2010. At this time, Ayman was able to get his start with internal auditing as well, working closely with some of his clients to help them meet their business objectives. Instantly, Ayman became drawn to this form of auditing, as he enjoys working on business operations audits, rather than working solely with numbers.

    Ayman Jaber later moved on to Mobily, where he entered the role of Internal Auditor. In his time with Mobily, Ayman began by working closely with assurances, which he found to be an exciting part of his job. Ayman had the opportunity to restructure and further strengthen the internal audits department of Mobily by fixing their internal systems and implementing new tools that would allow his colleagues to complete their work more efficiently. Ayman also began his foray into coaching within Mobily, working with other auditors to improve their skills. This began the love for coaching that Ayman carries with him to this day.

