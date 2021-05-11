Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Planning makes you better..

Success is the residue of planning - Benjamin Franklin

Plan, Plan, Plan… without planning our days won’t be a perfect day. Planning makes everything better, it could save our time, energy, money. When we plan our hours, days, weeks and month then the year can be the best of yours. Perfectly plan every single minute it will reward you with a perfect gift. Have a perfect to do list for your daily planner, have monthly goals, half yearly goals, yearly target.. Fix your goals have a perfect plan to achieve. Dedicate yourself to your work, work according to your plan. Soon you will reach your destiny.

Plans are nothing, Planning is everything

– Dwight D. Eisenhower

Plan ahead – It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark

– Richard Cushing

Plan your work, then work your plan

– Napoleon Hill

Before anything else, preparation is the key to success

– Alexander Graham Bell

Proper planning and preparation prevents poor performance

– Stephen Keague

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

