Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Planning An Environmentally Friendly Office

Possibly the most significant change a business can make is incorporating environmentally friendly design in their office. Going green has a direct impact on business: it enhances your company’s reputation among customers and clients while enabling your business to appeal to younger employees. However, like many changes becoming environmentally friendly can often be daunting, as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Possibly the most significant change a business can make is incorporating environmentally friendly design in their office. Going green has a direct impact on business: it enhances your company’s reputation among customers and clients while enabling your business to appeal to younger employees. However, like many changes becoming environmentally friendly can often be daunting, as there’s plenty to navigate. Therefore, this guide takes you through what you need to do to kickstart or improve your plan to become eco-conscious.

Step 1: Review Your Current Office Design

Many businesses are apprehensive about making the change to a more sustainable office layout because of the perceived cost of going green. However, the change is usually costly because of improper planning.

To mitigate exorbitant expenses, examine your office in its current state and then list aspects – furniture, tech, even decor – that you would like to change. During this process, you can list utilities or equipment that inflate monthly gas or electric costs.

Having this list will help you determine what you need to replace or improve. You can then replace these aspects with more environmentally friendly options.

Step 2: Make Changes According To Impact

Once you have reviewed your design and highlighted areas within your office that you would like to change, focus on actions that will have a consequential impact on your business. This process may require you to set up a team to conduct research or consult with an external firm.

The team should conclude the company’s primary objectives for making the change. Possible objectives can include improving your company image, reducing costs, decreasing your environmental footprint, or modernizing your business.

After ascertaining your objectives, you can work on the changes that you should make immediately based on what will further your aims.

Step 3: Find Eco-Friendly Partners

The most straightforward way to begin the process is to find eco-friendly partners and suppliers. Because if your suppliers have already made changes to their business model that impacts the environment, using their services or products ensures you’re making an impact as well.

    Matthew Johnson OFC, Director of Marketing at Office Furniture Center

    Matthew Johnson is the Director of Marketing for Office Furniture Center and MAC Relocations, two Chicago-based firms that focus on the needs of corporate tenants when expanding, relocating or downsizing their office space.  He has 10 years of experience in marketing, sales & business development.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ways to Reduce Carbon Footprint for Businesses

    by Micheal Well
    Community//

    John Stein of Kirei: “Start climate change education at a young age”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    5 Ways To Make Your Office Eco-Friendly - James Michael Plumlee Financial Advisor - Thrive Global
    Community//

    5 Ways To Make Your Office Eco-Friendly

    by Mike Plumlee

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.