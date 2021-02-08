Planning an Awesome Road Trip

Road tripping can be one of the best ways to see the country and make priceless memories with friends. However, it takes a little work and organization to make sure the trip goes as planned. These tips will help anyone have fun on their cross-country journey.

Unexpected breakdowns and flat tires will add an unnecessary amount of stress to any roadtrippers itinerary. While some accidents can’t be prevented, it’s always a good idea to have the car inspected before any long journey. It’s important to check all fluids, get an oil change, make sure the tires are properly inflated, and have a spare one ready to go just in case.

Instead of the passengers arguing among themselves about what song to play or what podcast to listen to, everyone could preload a phone with an agreed-upon playlist. This way, no one has to worry about finding a local station they like, and everyone has more time to relax and enjoy the scenery.

There will surely be plenty of places to stop and sightsee along the way to the road trip destination. However, it’ll save a lot of time and stress if everyone prioritizes what they want to see. Unplanned stops can be fun, but they can also add time and expenses to a cross-country trip. Having some planned stops while driving can keep costs and travel time reasonable.

While having a plan is necessary, it’s also important to be flexible. The chances of everything going right are honestly pretty slim for any long trek. A good sense of humor and the ability to adapt will save travelers a lot of stress and headaches.

It might be annoying to get gas anytime the passengers want an exercise break, but it’ll come in handy when the driver is caught in a long stretch of highway with no gas stations in sight. And while it’s easy to pull into a rest stop at night for snacks, road trippers should try to stock up during the day. That way, they can avoid the need to stop in strange locations at night.