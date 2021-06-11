Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Planning Ahead: Keeping Your Child Mentally Active this Summer

The long summer months can be a time of rest for children, but they still need to remain active for the sake of their physical and mental health. The good news is that children can engage in plenty of fun activities to keep them mentally and physically active over the summer months.

Something as simple as a backyard campout can be stimulating for children. Pitching a tent and telling ghost stories by the fire is an experience many children look forward to repeating. Add in some s’mores, and they won’t be able to resist this activity.

Summer can also be a great time to get children engaged in sports. Most towns have summer youth leagues where children can try their skills at football, softball, soccer, and other sports that will keep them moving.

But keeping children mentally active is about more than just sports and camping. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children in the local library’s summer reading program. These are always free to join, and any librarian can help steer parents towards material their children will enjoy reading.

Local festivals and fairs are also great summertime activities for children. This can include block parties, state fairs, and other similar events. They typically feature food, games, and often even family-friendly performers.

One of the most popular summertime activities is going to the beach. To make a day of it, parents can pack a picnic lunch and bring cold drinks and snacks to keep everyone hydrated and energized. Children can explore their creativity by building sandcastles or even hunting for seashells. Beach sports are often available for older children and their parents to participate in.

For some safe fun in the water, parents can enroll their children in swimming lessons. Usually held at a local YMCA or similar facilities, this gives children a chance to learn a skill that will both keep them safe and allow them to have fun.

Last but not least, many families enjoy going fishing over the summer. Chartered fishing trips are offered in many cities, and participants can rent a fishing pole and even obtain the bait they need. This is a great way to introduce children to nature.

These are some of the fun ways to keep children mentally active all summer long.

    dr edward thalheimer&#039;s photo

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer, Founder at The Tutoring Center

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer is a Long Beach-based entrepreneur and leader in education. In 1997, he founded The Tutoring Center with the mission of enhancing children's academic skills through a unique approach that is tailored to each child's personal needs and challenges. When he is not at work, Dr. Thalheimer can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, who happen to share his passion for martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Given Dr. Thalheimer's own interest in the styles — and the fact he met his wife through his first studio in South Central Los Angeles — the family always knew that martial arts and jiu-jitsu would play major roles in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Edward Thalheimer and his interests, be sure to visit his website.

