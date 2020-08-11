Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Planning a Staycation | Gregg Jaclin

How to Plan a Family Staycation - Gregg Jaclin

Refunded tickets and cancelled cruises don’t have to spell disaster for summer fun this year. With a little imagination, homes are instantly transformed into all-inclusive resorts where the accommodations are perfectly customized and the kitchen is open 24 hours a day. When travel is impractical or impossible, a summer staycation is the perfect alternative.

The Adventure Staycation

Jet-setters who worry there is nothing for them in a staycation could not be more wrong. The internet is bursting with unprecedented private tours of world-famous cultural institutions and experiences from across the globe. Whether touring 17th and 18th century Prague with a plague doctor, or enjoying everything that virtual Cambridge has to offer, there is no shortage of options for the housebound globetrotter.

Adventurers who prefer the real world to its virtual counterpart should take the opportunity to explore their own neighborhood with fresh eyes. Now is the time to visit the nearby walking trails, order takeout from the new restaurant, and support local businesses.

The Entertainment Staycation

Destination travel may not be possible this year, but time travel is still in the cards. Drive-in movies are roaring back to life so families can enjoy a night out just like great grand-mom used to do. Maintaining social distance while catching the newest release is easy from the comfort of your own car.

For families who prefer to pick their own cinematic selections, movie projector rentals bring the big screen home. Cinephiles can enjoy their made-to-order movie marathons brought to life on the garage door. As an added bonus, the popcorn and candy only cost as much as the going rate at the local grocery store.

The Spa Staycation

A trip to the spa resort may be off the table, but a staycation is the perfect time for a little self care. The first step is turning your home into the exotic destination of your choice. Next, partners can sign up for online massage courses and take turns practicing techniques on each other’s tired muscles.

Just like vacations, staycations are easily customizable to individual interests. Whether the goal is adventure, entertainment, or relaxation, there are wonderful options at arm’s reach or within a very short drive.

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what lead him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP and worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

