Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Sam Jidd

Outstanding Entrepreneur Sam Jidd Shares What It Takes to Achieve Great Success

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Sam Jidd
Sam Jidd

Some people say that being educated and having a college degree is necessary for someone to get far in life. While this well-meaning advice is valid to some extent, it is not the only way to achieve success. In fact, many accomplished people, such as inspiring individual and entrepreneur Sam Jidd, have come a long way through sheer determination, hard work, and clear planning.

Before he became a business mogul, the outstanding man had to overcome massive hurdles. As an immigrant, the dreamer started with nothing; he arrived in the United States with only the clothes on his back and a big dream. 

In order to survive, he had to work flipping burgers for a famous fast-food chain. However, he shortly got fired from that job. Despite facing a significant setback, Sam Jidd did not give up. Instead, he learned from the experience and used it as a stepping stone to achieving his goals. The relentless man went on to build a career in something that he is passionate about—cars.

Being a fast learner, he quickly picked up the strategies on how to sell vehicles effectively and efficiently. In addition to that, he is a highly observant person, which has helped him hone his skills even further. Combined with his innate business acumen, these traits have given the aspiring entrepreneur the confidence and opportunity to start his own business.

In 2018, he created SJL Motors, a car dealership company that specializes in providing its clients with excellent customer service. Merely two years since it first opened its doors, the venture has become Chicago’s go-to luxury car dealership. As a result, it has climbed to the top of the industry and is now a multi-million-dollar enterprise.

What makes the brand extremely successful is Sam Jidd’s leadership and guidance. The visionary is committed to providing each client with a memorable experience that they will treasure for a long time. He made sure to impart this stellar perspective to his team and cultivate a culture that prioritizes the customer’s satisfaction.

Undoubtedly, the esteemed business owner has cracked the code to a successful business. He is a testament that having the right vision and an unparalleled work ethic can catapult anyone into success.

When asked to share his greatest learning from his journey, the remarkable entrepreneur confidently shared, “Anything is possible. I came from nothing to the US, and when I started my dealership, everyone thought I was crazy and that it would never work. But I stuck to my guts, worked despite the doubt, and created a multi-million dollar car business that is expanding.”

As someone who had to work twice as hard to achieve his goals and dreams, Sam Jidd aims to become an inspiration, especially to the youth and his fellow immigrants. In the future, he plans to scale his business further and cater to more clients. But most importantly, he hopes to continue his legacy by sharing his impressive story.

Learn more about Sam Jidd’s incredible venture SJL Motors by visiting its official website

    Neila Jovan, Thrive Global

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Sam Bakhtiar Grew His Empire By Selling Gym Franchises

    by Jonathan Rays
    Community//

    What This Entrepreneur Taught Me About Accomplishing Your Dreams & Giving Back

    by Sofia Vargas
    Devin DiNofa
    Community//

    Devin DiNofa: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

    by Neila Jovan
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.