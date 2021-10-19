Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Sam Jidd

Some people say that being educated and having a college degree is necessary for someone to get far in life. While this well-meaning advice is valid to some extent, it is not the only way to achieve success. In fact, many accomplished people, such as inspiring individual and entrepreneur Sam Jidd, have come a long way through sheer determination, hard work, and clear planning.

Before he became a business mogul, the outstanding man had to overcome massive hurdles. As an immigrant, the dreamer started with nothing; he arrived in the United States with only the clothes on his back and a big dream.

In order to survive, he had to work flipping burgers for a famous fast-food chain. However, he shortly got fired from that job. Despite facing a significant setback, Sam Jidd did not give up. Instead, he learned from the experience and used it as a stepping stone to achieving his goals. The relentless man went on to build a career in something that he is passionate about—cars.

Being a fast learner, he quickly picked up the strategies on how to sell vehicles effectively and efficiently. In addition to that, he is a highly observant person, which has helped him hone his skills even further. Combined with his innate business acumen, these traits have given the aspiring entrepreneur the confidence and opportunity to start his own business.

In 2018, he created SJL Motors, a car dealership company that specializes in providing its clients with excellent customer service. Merely two years since it first opened its doors, the venture has become Chicago’s go-to luxury car dealership. As a result, it has climbed to the top of the industry and is now a multi-million-dollar enterprise.

What makes the brand extremely successful is Sam Jidd’s leadership and guidance. The visionary is committed to providing each client with a memorable experience that they will treasure for a long time. He made sure to impart this stellar perspective to his team and cultivate a culture that prioritizes the customer’s satisfaction.

Undoubtedly, the esteemed business owner has cracked the code to a successful business. He is a testament that having the right vision and an unparalleled work ethic can catapult anyone into success.

When asked to share his greatest learning from his journey, the remarkable entrepreneur confidently shared, “Anything is possible. I came from nothing to the US, and when I started my dealership, everyone thought I was crazy and that it would never work. But I stuck to my guts, worked despite the doubt, and created a multi-million dollar car business that is expanding.”

As someone who had to work twice as hard to achieve his goals and dreams, Sam Jidd aims to become an inspiration, especially to the youth and his fellow immigrants. In the future, he plans to scale his business further and cater to more clients. But most importantly, he hopes to continue his legacy by sharing his impressive story.

