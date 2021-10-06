Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Mik Zenon

With his highly creative videos, the dynamic entrepreneur is poised to change the face of the digital industry for the better.

Affiliate marketing may be traced all the way back to the late 1980s. But In 1996, Amazon was arguably one of the most important contributors to its growth. Amazon’s affiliate program is a type of affiliate marketing that allows users to make money from their websites, blogs, or social media accounts. Today, we came across Mik, an Amazon affiliate marketer that has completely transformed the sector with his marketing strategies and out of the box social media content.

Mik comes from a humble family and hails from the little Polish village of Walbrzych. He and his family moved to Canada when he was a child, and he has lived there ever since. Mik has had the rare chance to experience a wide range of cultures and communities of varying socioeconomic class over the years, having migrated from one portion of the Greater Toronto area to another. This experience has taught him how to readily adjust to his surroundings and make connections with individuals from different walks of life.

Today he is a famous social media influencer in the Affiliate Marketing Space where he predominantly promotes his unique Amazon findings. In a short span of 14 months he has grown a social media following of nearly 3 million, has amassed one billion views, and has also helped generate millions of dollars in revenue in the ecommerce space. His channel originally began as a 100 Part Amazon Finds series entitled “Amazon Products You Need (Or Don’t)” but was extended to 365 parts due to popular demand.

His varied interests in the digital sector enabled him to create videos promoting a wide range of products, including self-stirring pots, wearable keyboards, and motorized pool loungers. On his channel, he has something for everyone, allowing him to reach a diverse following from all over the globe. His major goal is to produce high-quality content for his audience and to be able to provide them with accurate information for many years to come. In addition, he has long admired the ecommerce industry and is currently working on developing his own line of products to share with his audience.

To know more about Mik and his findings, visit his official website www.c8ke.com/mik.zenon.