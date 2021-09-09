Plan and execute. Three simple steps to success.” – Matthew Schultz

Matthew Schultz, an American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and entrepreneur, is here to give the crowd the summer surprise with ‘One Wok’.

Summer is recognized by pool parties, refreshing drinks, and dancehall tracks that make the body move in ecstatic happiness. To satiate the ravenous need for a song to remember summer by, Matthew Schultz is here again to bless our ears. His new single ‘One Wok’ with Zolo will bring a wave of freshness to this jolly season. The pandemic lockdown was unforgiving on mental health, and to uplift the spirits of everyone, there is nothing better than a song that arouses the dancer inside you.

Matthew’s songs have always been in the spotlight due to his clever lyrics, and theatrical sound effects. His song ‘Somewhere Far’ has millions of views. It was also featured on the Spotify editorial playlists like Chill Hits, Brand New Chill, Wachenende, Pop Relax, Slo Down, and No stress. His track ‘Turn Me Up feat Gyptian’ racked over a million streams too. One Wok is inspired by the tones and effects of artists like Tory Lanez, Kranium, Skillibeng, and Major Lazer. Zolo’s slick rapping adds the splash of edginess that makes the song more unique and memorable.

The song commences with a somber four-chord progression, deep dub bass, and is preceded by rhythmic percussion. As the song picks up the pace, you will witness the magic that makes your hips and hands sway left to right.

The lyrics start with, “I one wok for you…..”, Reminding people about how the sacred nature of love puts them under the spells of the cupid. This makes them go through many hardships without any regret, as the destination to their lover is beautiful. When accompanied by the beats, these lyrics bring the couples on the dance floor into a trance of love to celebrate their unwavering connection.

This song is the summer anthem, which eliminates the lockdown blues, and brings back your merry party days. It is a creatively colorful groove that is a blend of pop, dancehall, hip-hop, and indie-pop.

Competing with his previous hits was a tedious task, but Matthew took up the challenge and created this song with great attention and detail. This is a timeless go-to summer tune that will imprint its effect in the mind and heart of every listener forever.

Since its release, ‘One Wok’ has been added to many Spotify playlists. It has been catching fire amongst the crowd. The listeners cannot stop moving to these beats, and this led to the dance challenge #OneWok, which has a grand prize of $2500. This challenge is led by Luckybanks on Instagram who is also known for his dance moves on various other songs.

One Wok has a flair that cannot go unnoticed when the song hits the ears with its reminiscing sound and lyrics. Listen to it today on Spotify, and watch your body move merrily.