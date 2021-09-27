Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Girish Kumar

Glam Guidance founder Girish Kumar new vision to develop Glamour Industry

Glamour Industry is known for its shining lifestyle. It is the dream of many youth to shape their career in Glamour world. This Industry is famous to make career of many with shining lifestyle. As it seems from outside the life in glamour is shining and easy but there are so much of hard work, talent and directional aproach is needed to get good career in this industry.

Being a husband of Mrs India 2020 winner Neha Singh Mr Girish Kumar came into contact with glamour world and closely found so much of irregularities in this field. After visiting and closely watching so many photo shoots, brand shoots, modelling shoots, commercial shoots, Fashion shows, beauty pageants and watching all glamour world closely he found some irregularities in youth approach to get succeeded in this field. As glamour Industry has its own glory of lifestyle he decided to give directional approach to the youth who decided to make career in the industry. The founder of Glam Guidance Girish Kumar told “Everybody is having some inherent qualities, the qualities that make them different and unique.

Identify that uniqueness, respect that uniqueness and work on it to make it more representable. Your hidden qualities and beauty will come out and when you will be able to represent yourself in a right way you win in life. Just you have to realise you and the celebration begins”. Girish Kumar has its own way of shaping career of many youth in different fields, he is motivational speaker and providing guidance since last 12 years to youth in shaping career. He is Engineering Graduate from Panjab University Chandigarh. He is providing guidance to shape career for UPSC aspirants as well. Under his guidance so many candidates achieved their dreams being qualified. He told that continuity and discipline is to be maintain to get succeed in life.

