Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Girish Kumar

Identify that uniqueness, respect that uniqueness and work on it to make it more representable. Your hidden qualities and beauty will come out and when you will be able to represent yourself in a right way you win in life

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Girish Kumar
Girish Kumar

Glam Guidance founder Girish Kumar new vision to develop Glamour Industry

Glamour Industry is known for its shining lifestyle. It is the dream of many youth to shape their career in Glamour world. This Industry is famous to make career of many with shining lifestyle. As it seems from outside the life in glamour is shining and easy but there are so much of hard work, talent and directional aproach is needed to get good career in this industry.

Being a husband of Mrs India 2020 winner Neha Singh Mr Girish Kumar came into contact with glamour world and closely found so much of irregularities in this field. After visiting and closely watching so many photo shoots, brand shoots, modelling shoots, commercial shoots, Fashion shows, beauty pageants and watching all glamour world closely he found some irregularities in youth approach to get succeeded in this field. As glamour Industry has its own glory of lifestyle he decided to give directional approach to the youth who decided to make career in the industry. The founder of Glam Guidance Girish Kumar told “Everybody is having some inherent qualities, the qualities that make them different and unique.

Identify that uniqueness, respect that uniqueness and work on it to make it more representable. Your hidden qualities and beauty will come out and when you will be able to represent yourself in a right way you win in life. Just you have to realise you and the celebration begins”. Girish Kumar has its own way of shaping career of many youth in different fields, he is motivational speaker and providing guidance since last 12 years to youth in shaping career. He is Engineering Graduate from Panjab University Chandigarh. He is providing guidance to shape career for UPSC aspirants as well. Under his guidance so many candidates achieved their dreams being qualified. He told that continuity and discipline is to be maintain to get succeed in life.

Instagram

https://instagram.com/glam.guidance?utm_medium=copy_link

    Neila Jovan, Thrive Global

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Elizabeth Taylor and the Living Of Natural Glamour! Reflections On World AIDS Day 2020! #WorldAIDSDay2020

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    “Disavow glamour and instead embrace that which is true, eternal beauty” with Artist Lisa Z. Lindahl and Chaya Weiner

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    “I’d like to start a mentorship movement that puts reverence in the wisdom of elders” With Photographer Amanda Scheer Demme

    by Yitzi Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.