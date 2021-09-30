Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Dougie Moton

Everyone in LA is always searching for the next big party or trying to get into the hottest nightclubs. If you’re among the thousands of people seeking these parties/events then you’ve come to the right place. Entrepreneur Dougie the Plug is one of LA’s most connected in not only the night scene but pretty much all of your needs in the entertainment industry.

Dougie is best known for filling up LA’s hottest Nightclubs like Poppy, Bootsy Bellows, and more! He’s had heavy involvement in producing events such as the Ping Tank app party with Kylie Jenner & Tyga and Youtuber Tana Mongeau’s 21st Birthday Party. Dougie also helps run a new Nightclub/restaurant in LA off the sunset strip called “Classic Cat LA” owned by the TAPIA Brothers who own Rooster-Fish in Venice, Ca. Dougie does all of this with one goal in mind and that’s “Making sure everyone is having a fun time”.

With all of his connections in the entertainment industry through his years growing up with the LA Party scene one of Dougie’s newest ventures is already set up for success and that is starting a new marketing agency to help brands and individuals grow their social media.

Dougie has partnered with Kolohejuice and is working closely with them to bring them into the LA market. Make sure to check them out at www.kolohejuice.com.

Check out his new merch line @makewomencumfirst