PJ Lewis of Lifted Counselling: “Do positive things, and pay attention to them as they happen”

PJ Lewis is a Registered Clinical (RCC) and Canadian Certified (CCC) Counsellor. PJ has particular expertise in providing individual, group and family treatment to high-risk youth and families experiencing concerns such as suicidality, self-harm, emotional dysregulation, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and addictions. PJ also has specialized training in Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), integrating trauma treatment into DBT, and has extensive background in DBT program implementation for youths and adults in government agencies, and community services, school boards, and educational institutions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I actually didn’t set out to be a therapist… I didn’t quite know what I wanted to do when I first entered university straight out of high school. I studied kinesiology, humanities, and education in my undergraduate degree largely because the gentleman from the kinesiology department gave an exciting presentation at career day in our high school. I later went back to school thinking I’d become a teacher. In completing some additional prerequisite courses for the teaching program, I selected elective courses in the counselling psychology program. I enjoyed the courses, though I didn’t imagine I’d pursue a career in counselling as it would require me to complete a three-year master’s degree, rather than a one-year teaching certificate and at the time, my wife and I were raising one- and two-year-old daughters. However, one professor I studied with informed me that she saw an aptitude for counselling in my work and challenged me to consider applying. The more my wife and I reflected, the more we felt at peace with stretching my time back at school. As such, I applied and was accepted to the Counselling Psychology Master’s program. Now that I’m working in the field, I’m grateful that we took that risk as I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A few years ago a colleague and I had the opportunity to speak at a conference in Singapore. We were invited to share our clinical expertise on several topics of interest to the target audience of the conference; though, as I participated in the conference, I also learned so much. I was struck by how the conference was hosted by the Health Promotion Board. In my experience in western mental health care provision, so many of our systems are deficit based and centered around responding to crises or treating conditions once they become severe and debilitating. I found it so refreshing that this conference, although acknowledging the importance of being able to effectively help clients experiencing severe, acute mental health concerns, was equally, if not more weighted on the side of early intervention and prevention. It was such an interesting and enriching experience to be in the role of both a professional sharing clinical knowledge, but also that of a student, not only of a different approach to mental health and wellness, but also of the rich culture and traditions of the host nation.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I was a very new therapist, I had the privilege of working with a wonderful young woman who struggled with depression, and who, for many good reasons given her lived experience, found it very difficult to receive (and trust) compliments or positive feedback. During one of our sessions she mentioned having accomplished a goal that she had long had difficulty completing. As a therapist, I was in a bit of a dilemma, on one hand I wanted to acknowledge and reinforce this accomplishment, while on the other hand, I wanted to be sensitive to my client in respecting how hard it was for her to receive positive feedback. With my mind stirring in a dizzying frenzy of trying to figure out the “right” thing to do, what I meant to say was, “I know you usually don’t like compliments, though I just wanted to acknowledge that you accomplished what you set out to do. What’s that like for you?” However, what actually came out of my mouth was, “I don’t mean to blow sunshine up your a** or anything, but you did it!” Following those words there was a silence that I experienced as deafening, and perceived it as lasting forever, though in reality it was probably only a few seconds. I sat stirring, my thoughts going a mile a minute both worried that I might get fired if the client complained, and struggling to find words to rectify what I thought was a horrible misstep. Then, the silence broke. For the first time in our work together, my client displayed a wide, genuine smile and laughed out loud.

To my surprise, this moment ended up being a turning point in my client’s experience of recovering from depression. From this mistake, I learned that a real, appropriately vulnerable, human to human experience can be more authentic and therapeutic than even the most eloquently worded therapeutic intervention.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several professors and mentors who have played influential roles in my training and formation as a professional, whom I am deeply grateful for; however, quite literally, I could not have made it to where I am today without the love, support, and sacrifices of my wife, Pamela. When we made the decision to send me back to school to become a therapist, it meant that I had to leave my better paying job to take a job as a teaching assistant at the university in order to focus more of my attention on my full-time studies. While I studied, my wife held down three jobs to help make ends meet, and together we also made sure that one of us was always home, available, and fully present to our young family.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t be an island. There have been times in my career so far when I’ve felt pressure, either perceived, or actually coming from others, or sometimes self-imposed, to have all the answers and get everything done all on my own. In my experience, I’ve never found this approach to yield results for anything longer than the short term, and to come with the cost of high stress and potential burnout.

For me, the times when I thrive and avoid burnout are the times when I effectively surround myself with the right people — friends, family, colleagues, and mentors, so that I’m not alone, and don’t have to have all the answers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an introvert, and terribly shy by nature. Despite having learned to comfortably navigate a crowd and speak in public, I need some alone time too. However, alone time to recharge is different than, “going it alone.” For me, keeping connected to others both personally and professionally helps me not only to draw from the wisdom of others and trust that together we can accomplish what is needed, but also hearing their feedback helps me to know my limits, when to say no, and when to take a break.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I once heard it said that (paraphrase from Karol Wojtyla) the ultimate test of your greatness is the way you treat every human being. I try to hold paramount this unconditional respect for the dignity of each and every human person in all dimensions of my life. When it comes to leadership and building a fantastic work culture, I believe that this principle applies to all interactions at every level. Whether I am interacting with a colleague, a mentor, a client, the admin staff, or the staff changing light bulbs or taking out the trash, I never want to treat anyone as a means to an end; rather, I strive to give each person my full attention and the utmost respect. I believe if we each do likewise, at all levels of leadership, then we have the foundation for a fantastic work culture to flourish.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

If I could suggest five things that we can all do to improve or optimize mental wellness they would be

1. Attend to foundational needs. It’s hard, if not impossible, to optimize mental wellness if one is experiencing instability in finding affordable housing, food security, adequate income, or a sense of safety. Doing what we can to make sure such foundational needs are met is a necessary condition of optimizing mental wellness.

I once worked with a young man who was referred to counselling for anxiety, depression, and anger management. As we got to know each other, it became very evident that a significant source of this client’s anxiety and low mood was stemming from the fact that he did not have a place to live and was moving between the houses of friends each night, and he did not know when or if his next meal would come. The main part of our work together had to focus on finding him a safe, stable place to live and making sure he had a predictable source of food security. Once these foundational needs were being met, his anxiety, depression and anger improved dramatically, even prior to more specific, targeted counselling treatment.

Some readers may be in positions where their foundational needs are well provided for. If that is the case, I’d encourage people in such positions to enhance their own mental wellness by contributing in a way that they are able (e.g., donations, or volunteering) to helping others access and meet their foundational needs.

2. Don’t underestimate the power of the basics: Our mind and our body are inextricably linked. In order to optimize mental wellness, we have to pay adequate attention to the needs of our body. Three key areas of focus are: 1) sleep, 2) nutrition, and 3) exercise/movement. Let’s take a closer look at each of these:

3. Sleep: Making sure we are not under sleeping or oversleeping is key to reducing our vulnerability to excess mental health struggles like anxiety and mood concerns. For most people, making sure we have a safe, dark, quiet, cool place to sleep with enough blankets to warm up as needed is a good place to start. Though, each individual will have their own preferences and needs to adjust. If one finds themselves regularly struggling with falling asleep, staying asleep, or oversleeping, it’s a good idea to consult a doctor and/or mental health professional for some help to meet one’s needs in their specific situation.

4.Nutrition: Our bodies need food for fuel, so making sure we’re providing sufficient fuel (not too much, not too little) and of a reasonable quality is a key to helping create and maintain the conditions needed for mental wellness.

5. Exercise/Movement: Our bodies are built to move, and mild to moderate exercise three times a week has been shown to help improve mood, reduce stress, and keep us healthy. If you’re already active, keep it up, and think of ways to enhance your active lifestyle. If you’re inactive, or just starting to increase your activity levels, be patient with yourself and start small but be consistent.

6. Take care when you’re sick. When we’re sick, our body and mind need time to rest, rejuvenate, and fully heal. I hear many people speaking of how they “can’t” take time off, and, for some people, there may be truth in that if their work or life circumstances do not compensate them for taking time off when sick. However, we know that continuing to push ourselves into our usual activities when we’re sick not only puts others at risk of illness, but also can increase the duration or severity of our own illness. So, if at all possible, taking some down time to rest and heal is ideal for our body and mind.

7. Do positive things, and pay attention to them as they happen: Many of my clients speak of how busy they are, going from one thing to the next all day, getting a little bit of sleep, and then repeating the pattern the next day. Sometimes it can be easy to fall into this pattern of business and not take or make time for rest, leisure, or other positive experiences. However, it’s important for our mental wellness to make time every day to intentionally do positive things, and to be fully present to them as they happen.

Sometimes I find myself finally taking some time to relax, or do something fun after a busy few days, or over a weekend. At times it will be a family movie night, walking the dog in the park, or playing a family game. Though, sometimes I catch myself, although physically present in an enjoyable activity, my mind has travelled somewhere else — perhaps to an unfinished chore, or to work tasks of the next morning, or mentally returning emails and texts. It doesn’t take long before the stress of what’s going on in my mind starts to become physically present in my body, my shoulders might tense, or I might become distracted or irritable. If this happens, then I’m not only feeling the stress from my mental activities, I’m also depriving myself of the rest, relaxation, and enjoyment of the pleasant activity I am engaged in! So, it’s not enough to do pleasant things, we have to do our best to be fully in the pleasant thing we’re doing, and, if we get distracted (and chances are we will) just to bring our attention fully back to the pleasant activity at hand.

8. Avoid avoiding: Stress and anxiety can very easily interfere with our mental wellness. When stress or anxiety is elevated it may be even more tempting than usual to avoid certain tasks, events, conversations, people, or to procrastinate. Such avoidance strategies can be very tempting to use because they can give us short term, immediate relief; however, avoiding things that need to be done inevitably adds to our stress in the long term. As such, one way to help cultivate mental wellness is to avoid avoiding, or in other words, try to get done today what we realistically can do today and curb the temptation to put it off unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

I recently had a conversation with a friend who was on the cusp of retiring, he shared with me that he had mixed feelings about retirement. On one hand he was looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandchildren, and enjoying the change in pace. On the other hand, he shared that he was also going to miss his colleagues as they were a source of social connection for him day in and day out for decades.

Work, for better or for worse depending on the work environment one finds themselves in, is a source of social connection through a large part of our week. When one retires, it’s important to find other sources of social connectivity in order to optimize social wellness. For some retirees they find connection through family, neighbours, or friends, while others choose to return to work part time, or volunteer. Whatever the source of the connection, meaningful, reciprocal social relationships are an important factor in our wellness.

Another benefit that work can provide for us is that it can give us a sense of accomplishment. Our mental wellness is enhanced when we regularly engage in activities that are at least moderately challenging, and that give us a sense of, “ah ha, I did it,” when we complete them. As one transitions into retirement, mental wellness can continue to be optimized if one finds ways in both the short term and long term to gain this sense of accomplishment.

Not too long ago I was speaking to a woman who was just over a year into her retirement. She described to me how the transition had been a bit of a roller coaster ride for her. She shared how at first, she was ecstatic and really enjoyed the free time and slower pace of life. She went on to tell me how after a few months she started to feel down, and even depressed because the day-to-day activities she was engaging in felt like she was, “just going through the motions,” and weren’t particularly fulfilling. When I asked her what changed as she was not currently feeling down and depressed, she told me that the key was that she found something meaningful to do. In her case she started to volunteer as the local food back and took on a role helping to coordinate other volunteers. She went on to share how contributing to a cause she believed in and experiencing the challenges in her new role gave her a sense of purpose and accomplishment that she hadn’t had since she retired from her career.

Volunteering may work for some people, but it’s not the only option. For others it might be helping to care for their grandchildren, or picking up a new hobby like learning to play the guitar. The type of activity is less important, the key is that there is an appropriate degree of challenge and that one can experience a degree of satisfaction in progressing toward or achieving completion of the challenge.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

Although it’s not new, and I mentioned it above, I think it bears repeating — sleep. There are two periods in our life when we need the most sleep to help us grow, develop, and heal; the first is infancy, and the second is adolescence. Adequate quantity and quality of sleep in adolescence is linked to improved mental well-being, school attendance and performance, physical health, and overall adjustment. So, getting enough sleep, and the best quality of sleep possible is a very protective factor for teens and pre-teens.

Another way to optimize mental wellness for teens has to do with relationships. In western society, adolescence is a time when teens typically gravitate to spending more time with peers and less time with family, or other adults. Although this is developmentally normal, more and more studies continually show us that one of the most protective variables in the life of adolescents is a close relationship with at least one trusted adult. That trusted adult might be a family member like a parent or older sibling, or perhaps an aunt, uncle, or grandparent; however, this might not always be possible for all teens. In such cases, the relationship can be with any safe, trusted adult, such as a teacher, neighbor, coach, or other mentor. I’m not saying teens shouldn’t spend time with their friends, they should, though, to optimize mental wellness, I’d highly encourage choosing to spend time connecting with a trusted adult as well.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

One book that I read early in my career was, “The gift of therapy,” by Irvin Yalom. Of the many things that stood out to me in that book, one that particularly resonated was how the author shares stories about how, when seeking feedback from clients, he’s often surprised as there tends to be a difference in what the client found most helpful in therapy compared to what the therapist might have guessed were the most significant or impactful moments. The author shared how clients report that they were often most benefited by the small, authentic comments and interactions, more so than by any grand insights or interpretations offered by the therapist.

This lesson keeps me humble. I do have training and expertise to help people with their concerns, but my clients are the experts on the life they are living. One of the most effective things I can do as a therapist is not lose sight that therapy is a real relationship between equals, and the clients I have the privilege to work with are, as Yalom would describe, “fellow travellers,” in this life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My gift isn’t coming up with clever catchy names, but if I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would be one that had a mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health, and a vision to elevate mental health care to the same status and position that physical health care holds in our society.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Before my father passed away, I remember sitting at his bedside and hearing him tell me to, “take time to sit at the feet of the masters, and learn from every wise person.” This advice has guided my growth and development personally and professionally. No matter how much I learn, or how much expertise I gain, the more I realize the vastness of what I do not know. As such, I make it a priority not only to engage actively and regularly in professional training and skill development, but also to listen to the wisdom in the lives and experiences of others as they share their stories with me.

