Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pivoting Customer Service Techniques To Exceed Client Needs During COVID-19

As an insurance provider, we all know that customer service is paramount. The need to provide customers with exceptional care, products and services, assistance and trust is never more critical than during a pandemic. Insurance means protection, an assurance that when it is most needed, insurance provides a much-needed life raft. During the pandemic, many […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Customer Service During COVID-19
Customer Service During COVID-19

As an insurance provider, we all know that customer service is paramount. The need to provide customers with exceptional care, products and services, assistance and trust is never more critical than during a pandemic.

Insurance means protection, an assurance that when it is most needed, insurance provides a much-needed life raft. During the pandemic, many different insurance products – health, life, travel, business, business interruption, workers’ compensation – come into play.

How can you make sure your insurance company is providing the kinds of service your customers need the most during a pandemic? Consider taking these steps.

Make Buying a Policy Easier

Searches of “online car insurance” and similar terms have skyrocketed in recent months. Consumers need easier ways to purchase insurance online and understand the complex pieces of putting together a policy. That means online portals that clearly identify what personal information is necessary, what coverages are mandatory and at what levels, and restrictions on things like age, deductibles and payouts. Consumers need to know that information will remain confidential and that sometimes, quotes are not instantaneous. Being transparent about the entire process is the first step toward building trust and loyalty.

Make Selling a Policy Easier

Your agents, many of whom are working remotely for the foreseeable future, need help, too, in delivering exceptional service. They need access to reliable, branded websites and video conferencing solutions that let them connect with consumers to replicate an in-person process as closely as possible. Their customer relationship management (CRM) systems need to be seamlessly integrated with policy-building tools and lead management functions.

Sales agents need access to analytics that measure performance and let them focus on the best potential customers, while serving existing customers well. Analytical tools allow agents to see where their time can be maximized, and offer a foolproof methodology for creating an immediate hierarchy of needs.

As you adapt policies to reflect the pandemic, your agents and customer service staff will likely need more training on what’s new and how to respond to customers.

Recognize the Pandemic Reality

COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturn are dire situations for many policyholders. Consider reaching out to policyholders not to market new products, but out of a sense of concern and support. In some cases, reviewing policies with customers may allow policyholders to discover helpful benefits that had previously not been accessed. At the same time, reaching out to show you truly care about the wellbeing of your clients may just offer them a little bit of happiness, hope, or mental wellness.

Staying true to your corporate values, which likely underscore service to customers and community, is imperative. In addition to digital tools, consider offering home delivery of documents, digital signatures and shifts to self-service models that allow customers to act independently and from home.

Adapt Policies to Fit Pandemic Needs

The pandemic has drastically changed the way people work and live. Some terms need to change in order to address these new realities. Commercial policies, for example, may need to factor in that personal cars are going to be used for business deliveries. Work location definitions for workers’ compensation insurance may need to be modified. FAQ pages on websites need to be updated and a dedicated COVID-19 response page is also a smart idea.

Insurers have offered some modest responses already. Auto insurers are offering rebates based on lack of usage. Health insurers have allowed for telehealth coverage at reduced or free co-payments or allowed refunds on services that customers are reluctant to take advantage of, such as elective surgeries and dental care.

Flexibility is also wise when it comes to payment timing, late fees, cancellation policies, and reduced premiums for less use. These types of initiatives can be helpful in helping customers navigate potentially difficult times.

Use and Monitor Social Media

Social media can be effective in several ways during the pandemic. It’s an effective way to communicate changes and the availability of customer-based services. It’s also a good way to gauge responses from customers to policy changes and customer needs. Monitoring your social media channels and responding to customers directly when they post on social is an effective way for your customers to know they are being heard.

Consider New Products

The insurance industry undoubtedly will change as a result of the pandemic. Some carriers are exploring whether pandemic or epidemic insurance policies, with lump-sum payments made if an incident is declared. Others are considering usage-based policies for things like auto insurance, where telematics would track miles driven and adjust policy premiums accordingly.

An unshakeable focus on customer service during the pandemic has both short- and long-term benefits for your insurance agency. With more focus on customers and their needs, your firm will weather the storm and come out stronger.

    Peter Vitale, Insurance Consultant, Agency Owner, Entrepreneur at Bloomfield Insurance Group

    As an Insurance Consultant, Peter Vitale has leveraged his extensive industry experience to help fledgling and struggling insurance agencies flourish. He first grew his own agency, Bloomfield Insurance Group, and gained the practical and leadership experience needed to bestow professional success upon other businesses.

    Peter Vitale began his insurance career in April 2012 as an Executive Account Manager. In under two years, he was the owner of an independent Allstate insurance agency branch. He owned this agency from February 2014 to April 2016. 

    In 2014, Vitale’s agency won a “Miami Heat” award, and qualified for the North Central Top Honors Ring. The former is an Allstate award given to the company’s fastest-growing agencies, and the latter is a regional Allstate award that’s based on a mixture of growth, customer retention, and profitability. In 2016, the agency was again recognized by Allstate as one of the company’s fastest-growing agencies.

    Recognizing the potential benefits of lending his insights in a consultancy capacity, Peter Vitale pivoted his career to help other businesses thrive. Through a comprehensive approach that focuses on employee wellness, client satisfaction, and strategic development, Vitale ensures that insurance companies are thriving under his watchful eye.

    Committed to his local community, and entrepreneurship, Peter Vitale serves on the Board of Directors for Eastern Michigan's Better Business Bureau.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “When you have a strong, emotional or values-oriented alignment with what you’re trying to do ,  burnout isn’t really an issue”

    by Matt Schmidt
    Community//

    “Listen to the prospects and be empathetic to their wants and needs.” With Mitch Russo & Randy VanderVaate

    by Mitch Russo
    Community//

    “Many people spend more time planning a two-week vacation than they do for their retirement. That’s crazy to me”

    by Matt Schmidt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.