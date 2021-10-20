PipoBeats: “I always hear how in life you should have a plan B”

I always hear how in life you should have a plan B. In my mind, once you accept a plan B you just fail plan A. So, for me, there is no plan B. As we all know in the music world it may be challenging and just because sometimes things don’t work, you don’t just quit! When we have the will, we have the power!

As a part of our series about music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Filippo Gabella.

Filippo Gabella, known as PipoBeats, is of Chilean descent and a self-taught multi-instrumentalist musician. Starting at the tender age of eight years old, PipoBeats began by playing on shoe boxes in lieu of a real drum set and performing at his school talent shows and local events. PipoBeats is now a rising pop artist who was a winner on NBC’s Songland Season 2, the Luis Fonsi episode. Luis Fonsi recorded and released PipoBeats’ track “Sway’’ as a result, and the song hit the #1 spot on the iTunes Music Chart in the US. He has performed on national and international stages for thousands of viewers around the world while touring and on Asian and Chilean television. PipoBeats’ music has been streamed and played on over 700 college stations and has been featured in various digital and print publications. His fans can also look forward to a single in Spanish and English that will be coming soon.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and grew up in Pasadena California. Throughout my schooling, I went to catholic school elementary through high school. Since the age of 7 years old my sister and I would go down to Chile to a small agricultural town called Curico (south of the capital Santiago) and spend our summer vacation with our uncle and Aunt. During our 3 months stay, during Chiles’s winter season and school year, we would go and attend our aunt’s school. She was the principal of the school so it made our visit fun. At first, I did not like the idea of going to school all year long but now that I look back my mom was right! My visits allowed me to be in touch with my Chilean culture and helped me create a lifelong relationship with my 20 plus cousins.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I was in kindergarten my dad would host a talent show for our school’s annual family fair. As a tradition, my family; Mom, Dad, Sister, Johnny (my best friend), and I would perform the opening act. Every year until I was in 8th we would perform in front of the whole fair community! When I was 13 years old I had these rap battles with my friends in the schoolyard during recess. And then had an epiphany moment! I asked myself what can I do for the rest of my life and truly love? Music!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I must have been around 15 years old and I was trying to figure out how to write music. Every hit that was played on the radio I would sit for hours and analyze that song and try to figure out what made it a hit! Among the hits was the song Despacito by Luis Fonsi. And every day I would write on a piece of paper my goals and a list of well-known artists that I wanted to collaborate with including Luis Fonsi. Then I would manifest! Several years later I was invited to be in the show Songland and the day that I was going to the studio, not sure how but I found one of my handwritten notes that had Luis Fonsi name on the list. An hour later I was singing my song “SWAY” to Luis Fonsi. Don’t ask me how! But the universe works in weird ways!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Wow! No, I never make mistakes! Ha Ha! We were booked to do a show about an hour and a half from our hometown at a large food festival. On the day of the event, I drove down with my bass player, and when we arrived, I realized I had texted the wrong address to the rest of the band! By then it was too late and we had to salvage the show! So, my bass player and I did a hybrid acoustic show! Acoustic with some backtrack music. Lesson learned, don’t let your nerves get the best of you and plan ahead before a show!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a few projects I’m working on. Just finished another single called “Accelerate” and plan to shoot the music video within the next few weeks. I am also working on releasing a Spanglish album. I have been writing songs for the album and the song ideas keep flowing nonstop! I am really excited about this project since I have never released a Spanglish album and I feel as if this is a new version of me since I can closely connect to the music.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is always good! We are all different from each other. In fact, when we are born, we are unique in our special way. The fact that we are all different, diversity in life is good and one size does not fit all! I think having choices is important in today’s world. More than before, we continue to have more choices. For example, think of food. Not long-ago vegan restaurants did not exist and they are very popular especially in my town. Another example, look at the film industry there are movies for every taste and the same for television. Other examples such as music, different genres for different folks.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each

This question is making me think! And I can’t really think of any 5 things someone told me when I first started. But I always hear how in life you should have a plan B. In my mind, once you accept a plan B you just fail plan A. So, for me, there is no plan B. As we all know in the music world it may be challenging and just because sometimes things don’t work, you don’t just quit! When we have the will, we have the power!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have a few friends that are somewhat burned out! I always recommend you to be yourself 100% and make sure you are having fun! It is so easy to fall into the trap of being who you are not either because of peer pressure or money. You can better live with yourself by being your true authentic self! And what is life without having fun!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think we as humans are motivated by love and respect. We want others to appreciate us and respect us. As the old saying goes, treat others how you want to be treated! It does not take a lot of effort to be kind, be thoughtful and be respectful. My idea for the world is very simple. Every day we should make it a goal and make someone smile! Why not? It does not cost any money, just a simple gesture of love!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! Hands down I am grateful for the family I have! I am lucky for the parents I have. My Dad and Mom are extremely supportive! My father has been helping me unconditionally ever since I started writing music. My music has created a strong bond between my dad and me. Many times, artists don’t have the support but I’ve been extremely lucky, my family wants the best for me!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life lesson quote would have to be from Confucius which states; “The man who says he can and says he can’t are both correct”

It’s relevant in my life because it’s the only way I’ve ever lived my life. I’ve always stated that I can and it has always turned out to be this way, not because I’m special or have some sort of superpower no one else has but actually the complete opposite. This is how the universe works. Much like a mirror, whatever you get is what you put in. If you give positive energy that’s what you get back.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! I would love to have dinner with Dr. Aris Latam! Dr. Aris Latam is a nutrition doctor from Panama. He believes how important nutrition affects us. Food can affect our mental state and energy. Healthy food keeps your vibration high, positive outlook and you feel better about yourself! The other guy I would love to meet would be Mr. Michael Beckwith. Michael is a visionary. He talks about how music is the work of the divine which makes us humans merely an instrument of creation. I’m always focused, day in and day out on bettering my human skills. Allowing myself to reach optimal levels of physical health and high levels of mental consciousness. This mental and physical state allows me to write my best music.

How can our readers follow you online?

Well, you can find me everywhere by going to all of my social media sites by typing my name PipoBeats. And if you have time Google my name!

Website: PipoBeats.com Instagram: PipoBeats YouTube: PipoBeats Spotify: PipoBeats

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

No thank you Authority magazine for this great opportunity! Excellent question and hope you like my next single “Tocalo”