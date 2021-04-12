Picking Yourself Up and Finding Empowerment with Empowerment Coach Diana Perkovic

I’m sure we have all heard the saying, “when one door closes, another one opens”. Well…it’s true. As humans, going through rejection, conflict, heartbreak, and tough times in general, is inevitable and while sometimes it may feel like it’s the end of the world, it’s not! It just means, a new opportunity is ahead.

Empowerment Coach, Diana Perkovic, is a huge advocate of this. Within just one year she lost her father, went through a divorce, quit her job, and moved cross country. While it would have been easy to fall into depression and give up, she did the exact opposite. She picked herself off the ground, remained resilient and discovered her authentic empowerment.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Perkovic and we spoke in depth about how oftentimes, when things go bad, it is common for people to run away and suppress their emotional needs in that moment. While it is extremely important to take that time to be sad and grieve over whatever you may be going through, it is also important to recognize that you need to pull yourself out of that hole of negative thoughts and sadness in order to overcome and better your life. Perkovic says, “When things go bad, that’s the best opportunity to make a change”. Her key way to do so, is finding your authentic empowerment.

Perkovic has dedicated years of her life to learning how to remain resilient and finding authentic empowerment. When she reached her full authentic empowerment, she realized she wished she had a professional to help guide her through the process. This led her to start Good Girl Mafia, a company designed to help women at all stages in life, reach authentic empowerment in their own lives.

GGM also currently offers a six-week female empowerment boot camp that is guaranteed to reach you to your empowerment goals. With a 100% success rate, GGM has continually helped a wide range of women all over the world. Perkovic is extremely passionate about this cause and makes each person’s six-week journey custom to their wants and needs. She is always personable, positive, and REAL. Right now, Perkovic is offering a free one-on-one breakthrough phone call to women who are ready to make some serious life changes. She prides the program on being intensive, but completely doable.



