Picking The Perfect Tree

Fresh Cut Christmas Tree

Few things are more delightful than a real, live, fresh-cut Christmas tree. Even amid a tough winter, sales of live Christmas trees are as brisk as they ever were. Perhaps it’s because of this particular season’s difficulty that people want something alive, beautiful, and innocent in their homes, at least for a while. But to have the best experience when it comes to buying and decorating a live tree, a few things need to be considered.

First Things

Choose the Right Tree Stand

Selecting a live tree begins well before the tree is even bought. One of the first things to think of is a tree stand. Everyone has heard stories of or experienced that fully decorated tree tipped over because the frame was too flimsy for its size. Consider the tee’s size and buy a stand that will hold it up throughout the holiday.

Find a Tree

One thing a person needs to make sure of if they’re buying a tree is its freshness. They shouldn’t assume that a tree is fresh just because they’re getting it from a tree farm, either. One trick is to pinch a branch and pull it forward. A white pine tree is a beautiful choice for a Christmas tree. If too many needles fall off, the tree isn’t as fresh as it could be. If the tree is already cut, bounce it on the ground or shake it a bit. Too many lost green needles are also signs that the tree isn’t as fresh as it should be.

Take Off a Bit of the Trunk

It’s a good idea to saw an inch or so off the bottom of the trunk so that it can take up water. Make sure the cut is straight so the tree doesn’t lean over and pose a tripping hazard. If tree limbs hang down to the ground, trim them as well. It makes the tree more comfortable to place in its stand. The sellers do this for the customer at some tree farms.

Spray a Humectant on the Tree

A humectant is a chemical that prevents rapid loss of moisture, so the tree lasts longer without dropping needles all over the floor. The humectant can also be sprayed on wreaths and garlands.

Show Off the Tree’s Best Side

Though it’s lovely when a tree is perfectly symmetrical and has no areas that are gnarly or bare, it’s a bit unusual. Ensure that the tree’s best side is turned toward where most people will first see it. Lots of people turn the tree’s less attractive side into a wall.

Decorating the Tree

Decorating the tree, at last, is fun for the whole family. The first thing to do is to hang the lights. Nowadays, LED Christmas tree lights are available. Because they are cool, they are completely fireproof, and they last much longer than incandescent lights. On the other hand, warmer incandescent lights help the needles and the bark release volatile oils that give the tree its delicious smell. Since lights come in various shapes and sizes, it’s a good idea to mix them.

Start wrapping the lights at the treetop and work down. Make sure to tuck some lights in and place others at the edge of the branches.

After the lights have been added, add the garlands. Christmas tree garlands are made of just about anything, including tinsel, popcorn, crepe paper, glass beads, wooden beads, and beads that look like pearls. There are many ways to add a garland to a tree, including draping it, wrapping it, or letting it fall in cheerful stripes from the top. One popular way to add a garland is in the scalloped design most people are familiar with. For a final touch, some people add sprigs of artificial flowers, berries, or birds. These are very good for filling in any holes.

After this has been done, it’s time to hang the Christmas ornaments. Please start with the larger ones and make sure they, too, fill up any holes. After that, add the smaller ones. Make sure everything is evenly spaced, so they don’t look bunched together, and the ornaments aren’t too heavy for the branches. Sometimes people tuck heavier ornaments closer to the trunk where branches can better support their weight.

Finally, put the topper on the tree. Some people have a favorite angel, while others set a glittery star at the top of the tree. One secret is to buy toppers that use clips instead of those just plunked down on the lead branch. Toppers with clips are more stable. After this, wrap a tree skirt beneath the tree. Experts recommend doing this after the decorations are done because the skirt doesn’t fill up with needles, bound to fall while the tree’s being decorated.

One other thing to consider is pet-proofing. Cats find ornaments irresistible, so one trick is to scatter orange peels beneath the tree. Cats find the orange smell unpleasant, and it’s usually enough to keep them away. If there’s an overly curious dog in the house, jingle bells added to the bottom of the tree might dissuade them.