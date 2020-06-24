Pick Up Your Feet & Fly

Have you ever found yourself completely unaware whether you pick up your feet when walking, or drag them along? You’re so lost in your thoughts that you’re unaware of your surroundings and how you may find yourself in your space (the world).

Interestingly, dragging your feet could be a telltale sign that there could be bigger things going on in your life. It could be saying to you; “I can’t be bothered to pick up my feet, which means I can’t be bothered with other aspects of my life that are dragging me down.”

Your physiology and how you carry yourself is far more important than you may realize. It positions you to lean into your life with energy. When you’re strong and at your peak performance your body responds differently. Your energy translates into a more attentive and focused frame of mind within all aspects of your life. Your body positioning is one big clue.

Who would have thought that dragging your feet meant so much more than what it is?

This is not to discount the fact that there could be a number of other factors for your walking style. As noted, your energy around one thing – one tiny thing as to the way you walk could mean that you’re:

Exhausted – not getting enough sleep

Depressed

Stressed

Low energy – not getting enough exercise

Bored – you need a plan

Food and Nutrition – not enough proper energy to get you through the day

Lack of meaning or purpose – nothing excites you

Laziness – can’t be bothered

Procrastination – you’ll get to it at some point

Self-absorbed – yep, this too – maybe you’re perfectly happy dragging your feet and you don’t care.

These are important signs for you to connect with. Which means, you may need to ask yourself; “Why am I dragging my feet?” If, in fact, you do.

Everything that you do translates into the kind of energy, lifestyle, habits and choices that you’re making for your overall well-being.

Knowing is actually not half the battle. Research shows that, in fact, it’s what you do with that knowledge that makes all the difference.

Don’t get me wrong, there are legitimate reasons why someone may be dragging their feet. It could be weak hips and leg muscles, arthritis, loss of flexibility, or side effects due to medication.

However, if it’s not that, wouldn’t it be great if, when you recognized that you were dragging your feet it triggered or motivated you to stop, pause and then decide; “Nope. I’d rather fly. I’d rather give myself the full attention I deserve. I want to be fully engaged in my actions.”

Imagine if you were fully engaged. Your intentions, focus and awareness would become more heightened. You would be more aware as to the kind of energy you have because you’d be paying attention to how your body responds. If it were dragging or lacking energy, then you’d have something to work with – you’d focus on getting stronger. You would know how to action that for yourself. That’s exciting!

When you decide to do something that you know would prove more beneficial to you all round, that just may be the breakthrough that you need to trigger a change.

The cool thing about this is that what creates a breakthrough could be as small as dragging your feet.

For example:

One day you notice that your feet are dragging when you walk – day after day the same thing – you also start to notice that you’re tired all the time (probably from dragging your feet) – you put 2 + 2 together and realize that you’re sick and tired of having low energy because it’s affecting other areas of your life. You’ve hit your threshold. You’re now ready to make a change.

Anything can trigger a breakthrough and yet it’s recognizing that you want to be better. You want to feel better.

Wow, just think, all this because you noticed that you MAY be dragging your feet.