The pandemic has allowed me to listen to myself and what brought me joy when not working or around others as much. Piano is one of those hobbies.

Piano was something I had played for 15+ years growing up, and my living situation didn’t allow me to have a piano until COVID. A long overdue move to home ownership allowed me to have the space for a piano. This new living situation provided me the opportunity to go back to the piano and even begin taking virtual lessons with my same teacher who I had remained in touch with over the years.

Piano has and does provide me with an outlet to express my emotions in a way that brings me a lot of joy and accomplishment in the process. Feeling into a piece of music’s dynamics and tempo changes and finally mastering a tough rhythm or section of a piece provides me a sense of calm, peace, and joy.

I first learned of piano’s ability to provide such an outlet when in my teenage years, experiencing overwhelming emotions that would that would takeover. Piano would allow me to release some of the overwhelm and feel a sense of accomplishment at the same time. Both of which wasn’t easily accessible during this period in my life.

Since stopping playing about 6 years ago, I vowed that the first opportunity where I had space for a piano I would take it. COVID and it’s stay home aspect, has allowed me to access a way to start playing piano again and I couldn’t be more excited.