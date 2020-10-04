Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Piano

The pandemic has allowed me to listen to myself and what brought me joy when not working or around others as much. Piano is one of those hobbies.

Piano was something I had played for 15+ years growing up, and my living situation didn’t allow me to have a piano until COVID. A long overdue move to home ownership allowed me to have the space for a piano. This new living situation provided me the opportunity to go back to the piano and even begin taking virtual lessons with my same teacher who I had remained in touch with over the years.

Piano has and does provide me with an outlet to express my emotions in a way that brings me a lot of joy and accomplishment in the process. Feeling into a piece of music’s dynamics and tempo changes and finally mastering a tough rhythm or section of a piece provides me a sense of calm, peace, and joy.

I first learned of piano’s ability to provide such an outlet when in my teenage years, experiencing overwhelming emotions that would that would takeover. Piano would allow me to release some of the overwhelm and feel a sense of accomplishment at the same time. Both of which wasn’t easily accessible during this period in my life.

Since stopping playing about 6 years ago, I vowed that the first opportunity where I had space for a piano I would take it. COVID and it’s stay home aspect, has allowed me to access a way to start playing piano again and I couldn’t be more excited.

Sarah Rudman, Healthcare Manager

I graduated with a psychology major from Wheelock College in Boston back in 2013. Having worked for over 6 years, I know I want to work in the healthcare industry, specifically helping organizations with self care and burnout. Currently, I’m working at an outpatient mental health practice managing about 20 social workers and mental health counselors, doing Human Resources and managing the insurance billing. Eventually, I would like to start my own business helping organizations work with their employees, preventing burnout and helping to implement wellness programs and promote self care. In my spare time, I volunteer at a dog shelter and a yoga studio, allowing me to work with dogs and take yoga classes.

