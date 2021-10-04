Pia Toscano And Sheleá Perform ‘When You Believe’ For The Global Lyme Alliance 2021 Gala

Pia Toscano and Shelea Frazier perform “When You Believe” at the Global Lyme Alliance 2021 gala.

Two of the most gifted vocalists of today, Pia Toscano and Shelea Frazier teamed up to help fight Lyme disease this past Sunday -with an incredible performance of “When You Believe” at the Global Lyme Alliance 2021 gala. The Oscar-winning song, originally made famous by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey (from “The Prince of Egypt” soundtrack in 1998) was performed beautifully by Pia and Shelea, whose voices blend so perfectly. Adding their own personal touches to the song without taking away too much from the original, this performance will definitely be remembered as one of the best renditions, ever made.

The GLA gala which took place over the weekend, also featured performances by Rob Thomas and Andrea Bocelli and appearances by those who work closely with the organization to help raise awareness for Lyme disease. Now in it’s sixth year, the gala is held to raise money for Global Lyme Alliance, which focuses on research and conquering Lyme disease, as well as other diseases brought on by tick-borne illnesses. To watch the full performance of “When You Believe” check out the video below: