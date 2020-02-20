Physical Well-Being, Mental Well-Being, and the Power of Giving Back

“Overall health and wellness of a patient focuses on physical, mental, and social well-being,” says renowned surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian. Having practiced cosmetic dermatology for over twenty years, Dr. Ourian truly understands the degree to which inner and outer well-being are inextricably intertwined, and he is respected for this philosophy, which is becoming more and more prominent as millions of us struggle to find balance and true wellness in our lives.

For Dr. Ourian, a devotion to the study of medicine and desire to help people to feel their best is the essence of his craft. “I was very right-brained when I was younger, and I knew I wanted to be an artist. I minored in art in college. But I also had a strong passion for medicine, and cosmetic medicine gave me the amazing opportunity to enjoy and combine both of my passions,” he shares, “The study of human anatomy and the classic art of sculpting has been the most vital aspect of what has helped me achieve results for my patients over the years.”

Dr. Ourian is a pioneer in non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and while he is known for his celebrity clientele, he is committed to using his platform (with millions of social media followers) to debunk the myths that surround much of the industry while also donating much of his time to charity. He believes that mental health impacts the efficacy of his work. “It is important to make a commitment to being healthy internally and externally,” he reveals, “It is important to value your physical and mental well-being because if you do not value your body and receive a treatment, you will not be happy. It is more rewarding to the patient and myself when they value wellness and see that being healthy inside is always critical.”

In addition to his work at Epione Beverly Hills, the cosmetic surgery center where Dr. Ourian sees patients such as the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Dr. Ourian is committed to setting an example in the field and giving back. “There are major concerns for a great number of individuals and institutions throughout the world, and The Simon Ourian Organization joins a community of likeminded groups working to make the planet and its people become healthier, more thriving and equitable,” states Dr. Ourian.

Dr. Ourian also supports his community by performing a significant number of personal accident treatments. “This is the most rewarding,” reveals Dr. Ourian, “For some people that have had an injury such as a burn victim, I am able to provide them with technology that most likely is not available to them.” For Ourian, the power of giving back is an essential aspect of what success means to him, and it truly lends to the purpose of his work.

