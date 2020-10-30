Physical Activity Is Very Important For Health And Wellbeing – Douglas James

When it comes to organizing our priorities, physical exercise is often not at the top of our lists. A fitness routine requires time and energy that most people would rather spend on reaching their professional goals. However, mounting scientific evidence has found a link between physical success and professional success. Successful entrepreneur Douglas James, known as “The High-Ticket Client Guy” for his ability to help small business land high-ticket customers, is a testament to that.

Everyone is built. Differently, there are a lot of various nuances in our bodily functions that separate us from everyone else. Individuality is a key factor in every aspect of our lives. There is always something that makes us different. Over the last decade or so, the trend of pursuing health and fitness has grown massively. Considering the current global health crisis, people are looking to maintain their fitness levels even more. Having said that, today’s fast-paced life hardly allows one to focus dedicatedly on health and fitness.

Living a healthy and happy life has become one of the major goals of people in the current global pandemic. One secret to a happy and healthy lifestyle is a fit body. In order to maintain a relaxed state of mind, a person should be physically active. A person who is fit both physically and mentally is strong enough to face the ups and downs of life, and is not affected by drastic changes if they take place says Douglas.

Exercise Daily

Exercise daily for at least an hour. You do not have to kill yourself from running, jogging, etc., but you should have some sort of moderate physical activity in your everyday life. If you’re looking to shed a few pounds fast, do a higher-level intensity workout. For example, go on a walk at a brisk pace for an hour. Or, you can jog and set certain intervals to sprint during that hour. Make sure you’re not in severe pain during your workout.

Eat more clean food

Eating only three daily meals? Not a great idea. “Half the people I deal with aren’t losing weight because they don’t eat enough,” says veteran personal trainer Mike Duffy. Duffy advises his clients “to eat five times a day, about every three hours, to stimulate their metabolism” including two mini-meals between three basic meals. With activity levels decreasing throughout the day, he advises to “eat less as the day goes on.”

Eat a balanced diet

Our body relies on a variety of nutrients to function properly, and no matter how much someone might try to convince you that a particular food group needs to be avoided altogether, you will find that eating it, even if in small amounts, is better. For eg: without adequate carbs you will struggle to do intense workouts and perform well. Similarly a diet very high in protein can cause a lot of stress on your kidneys.

Stay Motivated

An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you’ve always wanted.

Do something today that your future self will thank you for.

Douglas says , be patient with yourself. We are all experiencing this new reality together, and it is not easy for anyone. Try and experiment with your schedule and do what works best for you. If you find that fasting in the morning helps your productivity, do it. If you find that working in your pajamas helps your productivity, do it. If you find that you work best at night, do it. There are no ‘right’ answers right now, and all we can do is the best that we can do.

It has never been more important to maintain a daily workout regimen. Being unable to leave your home, take hikes, or attend a gym, has a major impact on your physical and mental wellbeing. I think that most of us working in an office environment have a difficult enough time moving throughout the day, so make it a priority during this time. Get your body moving at all costs, whether it is a short living room yoga session or a run around the block, every little bit helps Douglas quoted.