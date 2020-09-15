Phyllis Dillon’s Honey, In Love’s Complication, For A Timing Of the Perfect Meditation!

There are certain voices, that bring a smooth element to the very essence of living. When you hear them, you understand what it means to be comforted in your life’s journey. All responsibilities,worries, and problems seem to disappear. They just have that artistry, that magic to make some of the most painful things, not seem so bad. Its a soothing richness, resonating with those, who simply yearn for the sweetness of life! When you have particular voices and vibes, whose voices embody the sweetness of honeysuckle’s nectar, you appreciate the very essence in knowing that life is always a honeysuckle, even in the midst of bitter delights.

Journeying to the nation of Jamaica, water’s breeze directs us to the sweetness of one Jamaican, vocal Mother. There was a certain level of softness and gentility to how she crafted the very essence of love. When performing themes on love and heartbreak, there is a way in the timber of her voice, where listeners get to understand that “breaking up” is not so bad, as we have been made to believe. Of course, let’s not kid ourselves. When things end with a lover, the term pain, is a disservice in describing the very agony of that experience. Yet, there are ways to how we are able to move through that level of energy, with a different interpretation for the very meaning of struggle and heartbreak. Through her voice, breaking up is not a total manner of destruction. In fact, it is simply a measure of time. For some apparent reason, breaking up is based on the duration of time. The time is up! You and a particular person were meant to be together for a certain period. What is extremely profound in Phyllis Dillon’s performance and singing of heartbreak is that she does not equate a break up with the disconnection of love. For some magical reason, you are still intertwined with that person. Because you once loved, you are intertwined in their Being. Its powerful, isn’t it?

Listening to her song, “Perfidia,” there is a unique atmosphere centering in her ability to release a former lover. The delicacy of her voice overshadows any violent tendencies of sorrow when two lovers part. In fact, there is a way about the parting, which feels like air. That’s it. That’s the term I’m looking for. Air. The timber of Phyllis Dillon’s voice sculpts an image of two breaths once interconnected, slowly and delicately separating into two directions. As they blow away from each other, there is a red bow, which ties the ending tips of the breaths together. That red bow floats in stillness, and keeps those two breaths together. It doesn’t matter if they leave another location, or point in the sky. When they enter new winds, there is something that always interconnects them. Movement keeps the two breaths intertwined, even if they are meant to move into different paths. That’s the epitome of love. True love never ends. The connection never ends. Sometimes you are just meant to love a person for a certain time. When that time is over, you move to your next chapter, and lesson, in love!

What is so poetic in Phyllis Dixon’s song is how heartbreak is not a pattern of violence. Its an evolving whisper of time. While it may not be easy to say goodbye, or separate from a beautiful love, at least you were able to love! It is not heartbreak that is the most painful of love. It is never having loved, at all. That’s the greatest tragedy in love. Even when listening to Dixon’s classic hit, “Perfidia” there is a celebratory vibe to the song. You really don’t feel sorrow. That steady rhythm of the reggae beat keeps love’s heartbeat alive. Throughout the song, a person may continue to love another, even when they know the individual of one’s affections needs a different kind of love.

To you, my heart cries out Perfidia For I found you, the love of my life In somebody else’s arms

Your eyes are echoing, Perfidia Forgetful of the promise of love You shared another’s charms

With a sad lament my dreams Are faded like a broken melody While the Gods of love, look down and laugh At what romantic fools we mortals be

And now, I know my love was not for you And so, I’ll take it back with a sigh Perfidia’s one goodbye

Sock to me, Baby

You know what is intriguing about this song? Initially, we get the illusion of being disconnected from someone we love. “And now, I know my love was not for you; And so, I’ll take it back with a sign; Perfidia’s one goodbye” We would like to think that we can take our love back, don’t we. However, love’s tracing always follows us. Once we have decided to love someone, a tie has been made-even if it has not been reciprocated. Even if that love is not meant to blossom. Once that energy is spoken about, or acted upon, it becomes alive!

Funny enough, listeners experience a similar vibe in the song, “Don’t Stay Away.” Again, a consistent theme of loving someone, who is in another relationship, and is therefore, unable to return that love. We gain hints of only being able to move into fiction’s reality, in order for the protagonist to receive the affections of her heart’s desire. If only it were that simple.

If you knew how much I love you How much I need you You wouldn’t stay away

If you knew you were my one desire You set my Soul on fire You wouldn’t stay away

Now darling, I know you have got another girl She treats you nice, I know She’s even more beautiful than I

But if you knew how my heart burns for you And how I longed for you You wouldn’t stay away

Throughout the song, there is this silent dance in love. There is a quiet nature regarding its very essence. Something about the beauty of love, where the thought of knowing, could actually alter the very actions of love. If listeners were to close their eyes, and experience the awakening of love, perhaps, they would gain an inkling that maybe the object of the heroine’s affections, secretly knows that she loves them. That’s the power of love. You can feel when love, authentic love, is directed your way. The only difference is that time and circumstances do not permit this coupling of love to exist; at least for now. In fact, throughout the performance of “Don’t Stay Away,” a person gains a sense of “hope” arising from this secret of love’s desire. Maybe, if she continues to sing, this lover may hear her enough to respond. There is a great inquiry, relating to this hopeful love. Music, after all, has a way of bridging things together. Things become clear when this realm is involved. There is something that bridges into a whole new world of realization. Its that “aha” moment when it comes to the arena of love. Sometimes it takes time for that kind of spark to blossom. Nevertheless, our in love protagonist continues to push through and blossom on. Hopefully, if she continues to sing a little more, he may take notice. Just may.

Another song by Phyllis Dillon, all the while affirming her ability to bring calm into spaces of love’s brokenness or distance, is “Love Was All I Had.” Memories of love continue to linger. Reflections of love’s past time allows meditation on the wonders of love’s purpose. Why do we love? What gives us the reason and purpose for love? These are some of the holistic questions we are allowed to experience. There is also a particular vibe in love’s realm, as it pertains to time and distance within the song. Again, there are no barriers, which can remove us from love’s grace.

There were no chains To bind our hearts together Love was all I had Love was all I gave

There were no mountains To keep us far apart Love was all I had Love was all I gave

Oh, what a feeling I’ve had since you’re gone My lonely days are long And my nights are blue

Always respect my Dear It’s new to you Love is all I had Love was all I gave

Once more, even in the midst of sorrow, there are the consistent vibes that love’s heartbreak can still be experienced with a soothing touch. “There were no mountains to keep us far apart; Love was all I had, Love was all I gave.” The themes of distance and nature depicts love as being more powerful, than the illusion of being apart. What’s fascinating about the description of love in this song, is that it conveys distance as being an illusion. Yes, there is physical distance. Simultaneously, emotions have the power of re-connecting that love. Its a necessary connection in keeping love’s flames, alive. That’s the cradle of love and how love is meant to be enjoyed. Its power is far magnanimous than nature’s separation. Furthermore, what is fascinating in the song is how love is viewed as unconditional. Those sacred words are repeated over and over again: “Love is all I had, Love was all I gave.”

In hearing the voice of Phyllis Dillon, listeners are able to feel the utter sweetness of love’s bliss, within her voice. In fact, love is not performed as a powerful force. On the contrary, it is presented as a kind of natural bliss; a simple breeze, in the sense of love being easy. Honey colors her timber, and the words pour from them. There is a level of Earthly intimacy, radiating from her voice, the moment she begins to sing. You truly do gain a sense of nature’s revelation, within the course of morning’s sunrise. I guess that’s one of the lasting points, pertaining to the legacy of Phyllis Dillon is how she brings a sense of comfort and ease to some of the most difficult topics in love’s journey. She makes you feel safe in going through that journey; all the while knowing that you are never alone. Even in heartbreak, there can be peace and calm. A person does not have to experience heartache in the level of violence, that we have been programmed to see it in. That’s another loving factor of this storybook tale, called love!

A final aura we can ascertain from the work and repertoire of Phyllis Dillon is how the energies of her songs last even when they have finished. The texture and style of the things allows you ponder upon this new approach to love and love’s loss. Its a kind of meditation, which gives you peace. Something about it allows for a unique cleansing in our ability to move through the complications of love. That’s one of the benefits in re-centering our thoughts when it comes to understanding the concept of love. If we want to live peacefully through the complexities of love, we have to be willing to shift our mentalities on how we are “supposed” to feel when love ends. And, let’s be very clear that “love’s ending,” does not mean the end of love, itself. What can be interpreted, is that our experience with one person, in love’s womb, may have come to a conclusion. That love is still celebrated in the Universe because it exists. Once two people decide to act upon that love, a celebration in the bonding of these two energies unravels. Beautiful, isn’t it? Love is truly in the air! Every love, every intimacy has its closing time, for a physical experience. Again, that doesn’t mean that such a love comes to a close. True love is everlasting. It does not merely “go away” simply because a chapter of its interaction has come to a closing. It doesn’t’ necessarily happen in that way. Let that be written.

In this journey of love, Jamaica’s own, Phyllis Dillon reminds us that how we choose to react to a conclusion in our experience with love to another, is a choice. We can choose to feel that our life is over and that any spiritual connection with a lover is gone. Or we can embrace the beauty in having gone through one particular journey in love, learning the lessons from that experience, and carrying those teachings with us into the next chapter. We do have the option of interpreting love in that way. When we choose this route, love’s intimacies do not seem so bad. Yes, it will hurt for a certain time. However, there is a level of beauty and mystique when it comes to our ability to effectively moving through love’s domain. Appreciating having gone through one loving experiencing, gives us the strength to move on; as opposed to dwelling over its ending. Even if that love has not been returned-even if we are in imaginations of love, alone-the point Ladies and Gentlemen is that we have, loved! Not every person can truly say that. Even the most “unsociable” people seek love’s companionship. Again, its one of the moments to be appreciated, cherished. The memories of love should be carried with us, into the next stage. After all, they prepare us, and enrich us, with future experiences of love. Exciting, isn’t? And guess what? You can still continue to treasure and love, past loves! Your time with them was precious and sacred. Each of those experiences was designed and crafted, in preparing you to meet, the one.

Funny. Love is not always the fable book tale, we envision it to be. Our intimacies with particular love stories, do not always last in the way, we had hoped they would be. However, what we do know is that loving one, gives us the hope to love another. What if we interpreted love’s ending, or the lack of love’s reciprocation, in that way? Life would be that more memorable. Love would be more enriching. In fact, we could collect our love stories, and treasure them in a sacred spacing. Looking back through them; flipping through their memory, and remembering just how powerful and sacred they were. They still are. Let them linger. Allow the very thoughts of love to ponder on; permitting us to carry their chapter into the next phase. Love is meant to be treasured! Love is meant to be desired. Furthermore, past love is meant to remind us on love’s ongoing improvement. Love is ever evolving. Like a circle’s shaping, it is meant to continue moving in a circular shaping, in order to ensure that a cleansing is evolving in love’s domain.

If there is something we can learn through the repertoire of Phyllis Dillon, its one element-LOVE! Love, in all of its confinements. Love through the coldest of restrictions. Love when love is lost. Love when a desired affection of love is not returned. Continue to love and treasure those love stories. When it is all said and done, move into a realm in love’s abyss. That way, when another time finally comes, you will be opened to love that much more. It will be more powerful. You will be more awakened. And love’s nectar will be just a tad more sweeter, to taste.

