Phung Tran of Be Active is Easy: “Start small”

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Phung Tran.

Phung Tran is the founder of Be Active is Easy LLC which aims to help women (especially women of color) to gain confidence in their body image and establish sustainable healthy habits to write a new chapter in their family medical history. As an immigrant to the US, Phung went through a period of adapting to the new culture in which she not only had to overcome the language barrier, but she also had to find a new way to fit being active in her new environment. She now guides women to be true to themselves and build happiness in the routines they do every day.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me. My childhood backstory begins in Vietnam. I was a very active kid in middle school, did sports 3 days a week, and rode on a bike around the city every day. I would say that I exercise 10 to 12 hours a week. By the way, the recommended amount of time you need to exercise is only 2 hours and a half per week. Basically, I could do whatever I wanted.

It all came crashing down when I immigrated to the US in high school. It was not safe anymore to ride a bike. My family could not afford to do sports anymore because we were afraid of unexpected hospital bills. I could not stop eating in the midst of this, and my physical activity level went down. You see, one day, I broke down crying like a mess when my mother asked me to take a walk with her. But there was no particular reason for me to cry because of a simple walk. However, what I knew was that I was not doing well. I had stopped working out while still eating the same amount, so I ballooned up. It did not feel great. I did not like how I looked and felt.

When I went to college, I decided it was time to change my health conditions. I majored in Exercise Science. My studies included how exercise affects the body and mind and how to help other people improve their lives by being more active. I made lots of friends who did not judge me and kept me accountable for my fitness progress. I had knowledgeable professors who did not mind setting aside time to explain to me every little thing about my learning. Now, I am here to help other people with a similar mindset and situation as the younger version of me (i.e. before discovering the easy way to enjoy life while still being healthy). Armed with the knowledge and experience, I started experimenting with myself and helping my friends as well.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My time in college helped shape me into who I am today. I am now a completely different person I thought I would become a couple of years ago. I have to thank my professor, Pete Rohleder, for inspiring me to be adventurous enough to start my own business. Mr. Rohleder helped me revive and lead our small student organization for Exercise Science students. We worked together for over 4 years. He was full of helpful knowledge and new business ideas when advising other students and me. Even for this idea to have a small business, he did not talk to me at the time, but I happened to be in the room. Seeing how one can help people have fun with exercise while making money was the inspiration for me to eventually start my own business.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I want to recognize the guidance I received from Ms. Dethra Giles. She is an international consultant and a four-time TEDx speaker. Over the summer of 2020, she worked with me and a group of people to pivot our businesses online. I am so grateful to her for clarifying and answering questions about starting my own business during the pandemic. It was a 4-part series on building their business, protecting it legally, and having the step-by-step operations planned out. Ms. Giles gave all of this incredible information to us for free. Her kindness builds a strong foundation for my business. My business currently has rock-solid standards of operation thanks to her guidance.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I once got way too excited when I received a heartfelt comment on one of my posts. Without thinking about the other person’s feelings, I immediately messaged them to tell them more about who I am and what I do. In hindsight, that could have been perceived as unsolicited and salezy. Luckily, they did not find my messages too offensive and pushy. Even though I make conscious efforts not to invade people’s safe place on social media, especially in Direct Messages (DMs), I felt as if I “must” reply in that manner because that was the most popular marketing advice at the time. We ended up being good friends after apologizing. However, I still thank the stars that the situation turned out much better than expected.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I maintained my edge by always being a student; you will always have something new to learn.” -Jackie Joyner Kersee

In short, I am committed to never stop learning. Being a student does not mean you have to go to school. In this day and age, you can pretty much be a student at any time and be resourceful with your own learning, I always aim to improve my knowledge in different areas of life so that a year from now, I can look back and see that I have progressed to a new level that I did not think was possible.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My business has changed so much since its inception. I am working on my latest 1-on-1 intensive program called Fun Fitness with Phung, which helps women (especially women of color) who want to follow science-based information and methods to create a clear pathway to change their health and fitness confidently and sustainably. The program is hyper-focused on helping my clients to overcome the individual’s limiting beliefs that have kept them stuck from their goals and to build out intentional and effective pathways they can implement in their daily lives. As somebody who once did not like how she looked and did not feel good about herself, I now know how to work with any woman who wishes to overcome their body image struggles. We will review your existing health and fitness habits, and then map out new game plans to create a sustainable health system that you can continue acting on for the long term. Also, we do not use generic, cookie-cutter solutions and you will not have to worry about having to fit yourself into anybody’s shoes. Your system will be personalized to your tastes, time schedules, and preferences. At the end of our time together, you will be able to do healthy things while still enjoying life as it should be.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

You see, the fitness and wellness field have a bad reputation of having unqualified individuals giving bad advice. Like I mentioned earlier, when trying to work on my own health problems, I went to an accredited university to earn my Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Upon completing my program, I took and passed the American College of Sports and Medicine (ACSM) test to become a Certified Exercise Physiologist. The ACSM is part of the Gold Standard of the health and fitness world, among other certifying organizations. With my background in education, I am confident in being able to help people better understand their bodies using science-based information without compromising my integrity.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A “healthy body weight” is unique to each and every one of us. This bodyweight is a point where you can feel strong and resilient, physically able to do the work you need to do, and able to mentally fight off any negativity surrounding yourself and your body.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are so many ways you can determine a “Healthy Body Weight.” The easiest way would be looking up and measuring your BMI. You can do it at home or at the doctor’s office. But to be honest, BMI by itself is not enough.

On your physical side, you can do blood tests the next time you see your doctor. Ask them to check for your vital tests, such as total cholesterol, blood pressure, vitamin, and mineral levels. Based on these numbers, the doctor can help you determine your healthy level.

How you feel about your body is also essential. Are you happy with how you look? Is your mood affected by your day? When you are too overweight or underweight, you will most likely not have the energy you need to go through the day and to be and feel your best self.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Nothing out of balance is ever good. Most people are more familiar with the bad side effects of being “too overweight.” When you are over your healthy weight, you are at risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and more. All of which will decrease your quality of life in later years.

On the other side of the spectrum, being under your healthy weight also comes with its own set of problems. When you are underweight, you are not giving your body the energy that it needs. The consequences can include not having enough blood cells (anemia), a decrease in bone density (osteoporosis), or even a lack of immune response when your body encounters a bacteria or virus.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Achieving and maintaining healthy body weight is not about limiting yourself to a few choices in life. Once you reach the ideal body weight, you will find yourself opening the door to new possibilities and experiments. Your new confidence in your body image will lead you to become a happier person. People can resonate with your tenacity and feel your energy. From these stronger social interactions, you can also elevate to the next level professionally and socially.

For example, I once worked with a client who described herself as a couch potato who was not happy about her weight. Since working with me, she started exercising and reached her ideal weight, and now she is a much happier person. Today, she is doing kickboxing twice a day, three times a week (wow!). and is also finishing up her nursing degree and setting up her career to a fresh new start.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the 5 steps I tell everyone who wishes to achieve healthy body weight and actually maintain it forever:

Start small: Instead of banning yourself from all kinds of soft drinks and alcohol, you might want to start by reducing your intake bit by bit. I recommend using the SMART Principles when setting up your goals. This is precisely how one of my clients (T) did it. T was having a can of ginger ale every day plus one or two alcoholic drinks on the weekends. She knew that it was not healthy and wanted to cut that all off when she first joined my program. However, instead of telling T to ban all these drinks, I told her to begin by splitting her ginger ale in half and share the other half with her mom. That way, she could still enjoy the ginger ale while reducing the amount at the same time. Plus, she can also use the shared experience to include her mother in her fitness journey. Keep track of your progress: As T continued to drink half a can of ginger ale each day, I had her keep track of how many cans she would consume per week. It was a simple task. She would put a checkmark on her tracker each day when she only had half a can of ginger ale instead of the whole can, and she would draw a star if she did not drink any at all. In just 3 weeks, T found that she no longer had ginger ale every day. Instead, she enjoyed them only on the weekends. The significant result might not be too apparent at this stage, but she could still see her progress day by day. Trust the feedback from yourself: It is the hardest part of starting out since we all tend to compare our progress to others. As T was going through her weeks, she found that her skin condition improved and got clearer. She learned that she felt better on days without the ginger ale and thus continued to reduce its consumption on her own. She trusted herself to move forward and cut off ginger ale entirely in just a month. T could not believe the incredible result she had gotten. The change she made seemed small, but it brought a huge benefit! Reward yourself at important milestones: Cutting off ginger ale is in no way a small feat. It was a massive win for T to cut soft drinks entirely out of her life without hesitation. Of course, she would still reward herself with eating out, but she would often opt for no soft drinks! It is encouraging to give yourself something nice when you conquer a big mountain. All wins count, no matter how big or how small! Level up your success: Cutting off ginger ale was not the only thing T wanted to do in our program together. She had other goals, especially after she started feeling much better about herself and her health. SO, what else did T do? She started walking her dog 3 times a week and did gardening work for her yard. She was no longer the couch potato I knew when we first met. She is now an active person who also loves her mother and her dog!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

It is all about changing your mindset. Obviously, losing weight is hard, and you have to put in the effort. That said, maintaining your progress and momentum is much easier when you have a clear mindset. Adapting your life to a new healthy and sustainable routine that works with your life is extremely important. It is no longer about choosing the best exercises to lose weight or knowing which foods to avoid. It is also about creating an exercise routine that actually works with your schedule and personal preferences so that you will genuinely love working out instead of dreading it. Likewise, it is also about choosing healthier food options. Making the mental decision to commit to doing so because your body may start getting accustomed to feeling bad after eating junk food. Ultimately, the goal is for you to start enjoying life and to feel excited to elevate yourself to the next level.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Consistency is vital in losing and maintaining weight loss. People often make big goals without putting much thought into them. For example, “I will lose 30 pounds by the end of this month for the beach.” Why do you want to achieve such an ambitious goal? Is it to fit into a specific dress? Or is it to get that summer body? After getting clear on why this goal matters to you, it is also essential to know what you will do once you get to your goal. What does it mean to you when you actually hit this goal?

You see. We want quick and immediate results for a lot of us, which usually do not happen in real life. Instead, let us start by making realistic goals that you can actually achieve, such as using the SMART Principles. You have to be honest with yourself when writing up these goals so that you WILL achieve them.

Besides keeping your momentum, it is also essential to listen to yourself and be aware of your mindset. No more worrying about what people say about your thighs. No more getting mad about whether others are judging your appearance. Stop second-guessing whether you should have been doing HIIT instead of traditional cardio. Stop worrying about whether you are getting bulkier with strength exercises. Let us start releasing the stress and frustration when trying to decide which food to eat. Instead, let us reframe the conversation to how we can create health routines, habits, and systems that are genuinely going to benefit you. How can we help you become stronger and happier? You will be the only one reaping the rewards of your hard work, so we need to make sure this journey is truly aligned with you, your goals, and what will make you feel your best both inside and out. Also, trust yourself and the progress you have made.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The biggest mistake I see people make is not trusting what their bodies are telling them. Sometimes, you feel the pressure of doing this one “right” thing, but your body is not responding in the way you like. For example, you force yourself to take at least 10,000 steps a day but somehow could never complete that goal aside from the first three days. Your body is literally telling you that the “10,000 steps a day” is not something it wants to do. Then, you feel bad for not doing it, and you give up entirely on all other possible ways to get healthier and continue to stay stuck in the same place.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Echoing what I have said earlier, focus on starting small and being consistent. Do not make things more complicated than they are supposed to be. You may be swayed to set yourself up with huge promises. Still, they usually lead to disappointing results and make it harder to stay committed to the original plan. Make sure that you are also tracking your progress as well. The results are typically harder to see at first. Still, the small wins from your consistency will surely keep you going until you start to see significant results.

If you have not already, I recommend speaking with a certified fitness professional to ask about your exercise regime and how you should approach fitness. You can verify their credentials by asking and double-checking online. Everyone is unique, and you cannot use somebody else’s routine to fit in your schedule. There are plenty of ways to exercise. If you do not like one, move on to the next until you find your Goldilocks.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to advocate for more preventative health measures in communities in the US. Access to regular physical activity is the area I am most interested in. Our surrounding environment plays an essential role in how healthy we can be. Without safe and affordable access to a park, gym, or community center, most of our population cannot start improving their quality of life or become a better version of themselves. We cannot tell people to start exercising when we do not provide them with a proper place or resources. I want to change that reality for millions of people in this country to all have a space to exercise and keep our bodies moving.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would definitely love to have lunch with Angelica Delgado, a gold medal Olympian in Judo. She is a fantastic athlete who dedicates her youth to the highest level of sportsmanship, plus she is in Judo. I have been wanting to restart practicing this sport but could not because of the pandemic.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am most active on Instagram @beactiveiseasy, and you can check out my blog and what I do at beactiveiseasy.com. Anyone interested in setting up a sustainable habit that works for them, feel free to grab the Habit Forming Checklist!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.