Photography, The Soul, and A Song: Manu Dibango #Cameroon 🇨🇲

A Subtle Glimpse Of Music and the Soul With The Late MANU DIBANGO and the Song "Mboa' Su!"

If you could imagine one’s Soul taking flight as a song was performer, how would it pattern in the sky? What would your Spirit look like in the distant sunset? 🌇 How would it connect to Heaven’s gaze? Such is a beautiful painting, or photograph, to unfold. Is it alright to assess how music is intertwined with the flying (and awakening) of one’s Soul? Of course it is. Of course it is!

Still in the presence of Cameroonian waters, and we hear the beauty of Soul Makossa from one of her musical heroes. A significant part of this musical genre is due certain Black American musical genres of Soul and Jazz music. Of course, these two genres are perfumic footprints to one of many tales of Black American people. Perhaps, there was a liking to it in Cameroon; all the while, connecting it with traditional, musical sounds of this land.

Awakening to a vivacious morning in Cameroon, one can imagine how the righy song aligns with that morning sun. It aligns in such a precious manner, that one’s Spirit can’t help, but to shine. Now, isn’t that an inspirational morning wake-up call?

MboaSuis the name of this tune! It is a comforting sound of solace; a musical refreshness of gratitude in simply being, alive! Love is its delight! What a loving nature, for such a loving surprise!

What if you could capture a particular song in a photograph, while painting the Soul, as well? How does all of this flow, simultaneously? In the world of artistry, one can make this so hard. And then, there is the awakening into a natural way of bringing all three, together. Now, isn’t that a visual treasure worth rising to?

From the moment one awakes, there is a gratitude to the Most High! Over and over again, there is an elevation (and awakening) into one’s Spirit. Over and over, the Spirit illuminates in the way of Heaven. For, through that journey, one comes to observe the wonder (and mystique) of the Most High!

So awaken and listen. Allow your Spirit to take, flight! From the morning sunrise, remember to, fly!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/318911217335366436/

Manu Dibango

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/861594972445448149/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LmL-AtQnVMg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/30UIjoCGuL3Fa5BOc3ayNW

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

