Photography, Land, Memory, and Song: Aznaketch Worku 🇪🇹

Do you remember a place, where you had first belonged? For, not only was it as majestic as it should have been, but you were part of the picture. Have you ever remembered the Spirit of a delicious, and nutritious hue? It brought comfort to one’s story and solidified the view. Oh, yes! Have you ever experienced the beauty of, belonging?

They were there. Now, they are here. Yet, only if they could return back, there. If only. It’s a special land. It’s a holy land. It is a land, in which they belong. While they were, afar, they did not forget. Somewhere, in the context of their psyche, they were able to, remember. It’s the power of the two twins. Grace and mercy.

Away, so far away. They yearned to return back to the land. For, it was the land of their birthing. It was a space and treasure, in which they knew they belong. Circumstances and oppression tried to make them, forget. And yet, none of that mattered, as they were protected by Divine Grace. They were guarded through, Universal song. The Creator, and the Almighty, would nurture them in distant spacing. Love ensured, that they would, stay. Love empowered them with the treasures of faith. And, when a people are strong in faith, you can never undermine them, or make them ignorant of who they are.

And then, we dance into song. Always remember, how the power of dance instills the blessings of, memory. A person always remembers how they came to immerse themselves, within the traces of, memory. Love has that way about them. Memory and song, holds the hearts of those, who truly, belong.

When you observe certain photographs, one can image certain songs of memory and the places, which houses them. In the Holy Land, in the spacing of Jerusalem, memories of the ancient one’s linger in stillness. They call back, those, who have strayed. In the traces of their memory, they sing from Heaven’s domain. All the while, they are reminding the lost ones, to come back home, again.

Do you hear the name of the land? For, it is calling you home. Do you remember the beauties for such a memory, in the tender nature of a precious song? 🎵 Iyerusalem. Iyerusalem. Iyerusalem. The Amharic tongue speaks its very name. The land is calling you, home! Into it’s arms you go, where milk and honey, forever, grows!

Aznaketch Worku