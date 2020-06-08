Photography Is My Passion, Not Profession – Pranay Patel

Despite all the recent photo walks shooting urban ephemera, Pranay Patel’s primary interest in photography was always wildlife and animal photography. He firmly believes that the name of the game in wildlife photography—whether one is trying to capture brown bears of Kamchatka in their different moods or squirrels in your backyard—is patience, wild animals are going to do what they’re going to do and unfortunately, one can not ask them to look this way, do something cute, or stand where the light is better. A wildlife photographer has to be there, be prepared to wait to get good wildlife shots. And, as it is true for all kinds of photography, the more time a photographer spends with the subjects, the more intimate and revealing the images will turn out to be.

Pranay Patel, with more than 10 years of expertise in this fleeting arena of wildlife is keen to discover more about the environment and hopes to reflect a desire to capture something special, albeit sometimes typical, about wildlife. He has been carefully honing his craft, capturing wildlife scenes across India, Africa, the USA, Russia, New Zealand, and Australia. Despite all the recent photo walks shooting urban ephemera, Pranay Patel’s primary interest in photography was always wildlife and animal photography. He firmly believes that the name of the game in wildlife photography—whether one is trying to capture brown bears of Kamchatka in their different moods or squirrels in your backyard—is patience, wild animals are going to do what they’re going to do and unfortunately, one can not ask them to look this way, do something cute, or stand where the light is better. A wildlife photographer has to be there, be prepared to wait to get good wildlife shots. And, as it is true for all kinds of photography, the more time a photographer spends with the subjects, the more intimate and revealing the images will turn out to be.

Pranay Patel claims that the most inspiring images for him are those wherein the subject caught his imagination and engaged with him, giving him a more profound relationship with it through its simplicity. What started as a passion at the tender age of 13 has evolved into unwavering documentation of various forms of wildlife in their natural habitat. He has so far successfully launched a few beautifully documented Calendars like “The Wonderful Wildlife of Gujarat” in 2015 and “The Bears of Kamchatka, Russia” in 2019 and also with his photography spree to Masai Mara in “The Wild Earth of Africa” launched by Shri Mukesh Ambani in 2015: Pranay He believes that to capture a subject’s true beauty, This does not happen just by turning up, of course, Learning about the animal and its behaviour; being in the right place at the right time; having a great deal of patience and reverence for the animal one wishes to photograph are essential to capture that killer shot. More than anything, however, since wildlife can be highly unpredictable, a tremendous amount of luck is involved too!

To maintain his sophisticated high-end image in wildlife photography, the young soul has travelled across continents. Africa, being one of his most cherished trips wherein he managed to capture one of his treasured shots so far, of the Great Migration of Wildebeest in Masai Mara, and to Russia, where he was able to capture the Brown Bears of Kamchatka in their different moods, from relaxing to fighting furiously while on salmon-hunting frenzy. The widely- travelled photographer has embarked upon over 100 photography trips to various national parks and sanctuaries in India and across the world, including Gir National Park, Thol Bird Sanctuary, Blackbuck National Park to capture the most eye-pleasing shots of the wildlife in their habitat.

Pranay has been regularly organizing Photo Exhibitions displaying his artistic and exotic photographic collection of India and other countries across the world, receiving appreciation for his charismatic photographic skills. Being a role model for many who share the same interest as which led to his most stupendous photograph of Asiatic Lions make its way to Gujrat Tourism Poster. Mentioning about his experience, the Ahmedabad-based photographer said, “It is dream come true for me as I could visit these many wildlife destinations around the world and could witness such precious and rare moments. I am also excited and determined to be a part of such a renowned organization, Praveg Communications India Limited by signing a contract for photography assignments.”

