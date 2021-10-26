Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photography, Flower, and Meditation: Ernesto Alban🇪🇨

Modeling The Way Of Flowers, Through The Melody Of ERNESTO ALBAN In, "Mosquera!" 🇪🇨

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Mosquera. Who is she? How does she tame a man’s heart so much, that he drinks in sorrow over losing her? What must it feel like for a man to lose her? Afterall, she is quite beautiful. Graceful. Elegant. Enchanting. A striking beauty, nevertheless!

If Mosquera were a flower, what would she be? Would she look like the Ecuadorian plumerias? Their colors are vivacious and simmering, indeed. Yet, why are women not truly embodying the way of the flowers? Are they not enchanting enough, intriguing, and vibrant to model? Have women imitated the outside of flowers, without a care for the interior? Vanity clear has become such a loose end for so many women. Furthermore, they have moved in a way, where beauty is not used for healing, in the way that flowers should be. No. Beauty has become a travel for heartache, as a man cries and yearns for her, more.

No. A woman’s beauty should be akin to a flower. In that way a man does not have to cry, anymore. Soothing. Nurturing. Life-saving. Elegant. Enchanting. That’s the way of a flower, where loving doesn’t have to hurt, anymore.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/489696159453184666/

Ernesto Alban

https://alchetron.com/Ernesto-Alb%C3%A1n#ernesto-albn-deaf0844-69e2-4a42-aff6-4b57e14c402-resize-750.jpg
https://youtu.be/A7qP2TFJHn8

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Talia R. Boone of Postal Petals: “Flexibility”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    The Tale Of The Heartbroken Naupaka Flower And What We Can Learn About The Beauty Of Diversity

    by Anuja Khemka
    Community//

    Zhou Xuan’s Watering Of Flowers and Human Nature, In Moonlight’s Time!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.