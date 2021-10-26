Photography, Flower and Meditation: Carlota Jaramillo 🇪🇨

Look at the picture, below. Does it remind you of any feeling in particular? Is your Soul hurting? Is it laying in sorrows tune? Was is it about its melancholy impact? What is it about its posture? Has there been a halt in its journey to blossom and bloom? For now, just observe and listen to the telling of pity’s domain. Hopefully, its melancholy will permit you to find the source of your sorrow, again. Hopefully, you can cleanse the hurt, so that outdated pain will never return, again.

Esta pena mia, This pity of mine

Carlota Jaramillo