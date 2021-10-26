Contributor Log In
Photography, Flower and Meditation: Carlota Jaramillo 🇪🇨

Reflections Of Sorrow In Order To Live Vibrantly, Again! Using The Late CARLOTA JARAMILLO, and the Song, "Esta pena mia!" 🇪🇨

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Look at the picture, below. Does it remind you of any feeling in particular? Is your Soul hurting? Is it laying in sorrows tune? Was is it about its melancholy impact? What is it about its posture? Has there been a halt in its journey to blossom and bloom? For now, just observe and listen to the telling of pity’s domain. Hopefully, its melancholy will permit you to find the source of your sorrow, again. Hopefully, you can cleanse the hurt, so that outdated pain will never return, again.

Esta pena mia, This pity of mine

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/12807180170449215/

Carlota Jaramillo

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6nC5XjqcZ0RXpnE9chqdfZ
https://youtu.be/pGdJOhpbpgQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/2cGSdK5a7KDvtxz8m1EDWC

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

