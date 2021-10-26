Contributor Log In
Photography, Flower,, and Meditation: Carlota Jaramillo 🇪🇨

The Cycle, Speed, and Rhythm Of Ungratefulness! A Journey With CARLOTA JARAMILLO and Her Recording Of, "La Ingratitud!" 🇪🇨

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
There is a process and image towards an ungrateful Spirit. It has the ability to wither away the most beautiful and intimate things. Ingratitude is a virus, which festers; all the while, slowly eating away at the mind, body, and Soul. It can start off on a moderate pace, only to increase in its intensity.

Look, below. It’s a beautiful image of an Ecuadorian rose. Blossoming and blooming. Now, just imagine not appreciating its beauty. Imagine its beauty slowly deteriorating and being ruined by the Spirit of ingratitude. It’s a source of abuse; a feeling of entitlement. Feeling of having a right to something, which had not been earned on one’s own initiative.

Now, imagine how an ungrateful nature can ruin the beauty, within any song.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/552253973037956338/

Carlota Jaramillo

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6nC5XjqcZ0RXpnE9chqdfZ
https://youtu.be/uoeWzyCNHvc
https://open.spotify.com/track/0rUFtZek4pMzlaGSu2Po83

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

