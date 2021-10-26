Photography, Flower,, and Meditation: Carlota Jaramillo 🇪🇨

There is a process and image towards an ungrateful Spirit. It has the ability to wither away the most beautiful and intimate things. Ingratitude is a virus, which festers; all the while, slowly eating away at the mind, body, and Soul. It can start off on a moderate pace, only to increase in its intensity.

Look, below. It’s a beautiful image of an Ecuadorian rose. Blossoming and blooming. Now, just imagine not appreciating its beauty. Imagine its beauty slowly deteriorating and being ruined by the Spirit of ingratitude. It’s a source of abuse; a feeling of entitlement. Feeling of having a right to something, which had not been earned on one’s own initiative.

Now, imagine how an ungrateful nature can ruin the beauty, within any song.

Carlota Jaramillo