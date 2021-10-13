Photography, Dance, Imagination, and Song: Bebe Manga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

Her name is Alice Agbor! This is her dance. A song named after a Cameroonian woman, who travels through the lands. You come to wonder what she looks like. Is she small? Is she beautiful? How does she move? Even more, what’s her story? Obviously, there is something fascinating about her, which grants her the honor of having an entire song after her. There is something about her.

Going through our understanding of Alice Agbor, there are different things to say about her. Our imaginations can go as far and wide as we would have them to be. Each person, who has listened to her song, can have their unique interpretations about her. Afterall, these myriad interpretations are nothing more than different reflections of other Spirits and how they are connected to her. There is always reciprocation to our thoughts of someone.

Rounding off with Cameroonian lands, and a feminine energy is being honored. There is a particular tenderness about her. When the song comes on, one can envision her taking a brief stroll. Through the countryside, she is walking and enjoying such bliss. And then. And then. Her paces pick up rhythm. She can’t help but to twirl, turn, and move through the music. When she begins her dance, the crops begin to grow. They grow and blossom larger, grander, and more abundantly, than ever before. Who would have ever known? Who would have known her magic had she not have danced?

There is more to Alice Agbor than a pretty face. Her entire purpose is to bring some kind of haven to the land. This vibrant dame is a representation for how the feminine should be. Nurturing. Tender. Caressing. Abundant. Sharing. Manifestation. When imagining the works of Alice Agbor, we begin to see the harmony of dance with nature, and the wellness for the entire community. Things are meant to get better when she is around.

Look below. What do you think of this photograph? What do you envision of this woman, who moves through the treasures of land; channeling holistic, feminine energy, and the blessings of wellness. That’s what it’s all about. Things are meant to be tender, holistic, and kind, when approaching the right, feminine dame.

So, what does she look like? Below, is just one feminine interpretation of the dame, Alice Agbor. Furthermore, she embodies one personification of Mother Earth, in Cameroonian lands. Can you see her? Can you imagine her? Nature is all part of the plan.

Dance, precious Alice! Show us your natural dance!

Bebe Manga