Photography, Dance, and Song: Dolores Wilson 🍎

Back now to that power for music to uplift dancing hearts. 💕 Remember those lonely hearts, who gathered together in solitude? They sat there in stillness, simply waiting for a source of kindness to come their way. Oh, how they hoped how a source of kindness would blow their way; blowing in the midst of one’s loving treasure and temple. That’s what they had been yearning for, all along.

Look, below. The hearts are personified. How does it feel to know that hearts have feelings, too? For now, we will meditate on their dances. Imagining how they looked when love, arrived.

Dolores Wilson