Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photography, Dance, and Song: Dolores Wilson 🍎

The Dances Of Hearts When They Hear A Song! Imaginative Reflections With The Late DOLORES WILSON In "Let My Song Fill Your Heart! ❤

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Back now to that power for music to uplift dancing hearts. 💕 Remember those lonely hearts, who gathered together in solitude? They sat there in stillness, simply waiting for a source of kindness to come their way. Oh, how they hoped how a source of kindness would blow their way; blowing in the midst of one’s loving treasure and temple. That’s what they had been yearning for, all along.

Look, below. The hearts are personified. How does it feel to know that hearts have feelings, too? For now, we will meditate on their dances. Imagining how they looked when love, arrived.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/408560997423625457#imgViewer

Dolores Wilson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolores_Wilson#/media/File%3ADolores_Wilson.jpg
https://youtu.be/VliYA6Pe4vw
https://open.spotify.com/album/4yOft9TZudPqkCPnKg1Yqz

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Imaginations Of Music’s Hearts: Dolores Wilson 🍎

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note 🎶🎶 Diary: Johnny Clegg #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Musical Spotlight: Mahlathini #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.