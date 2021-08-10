Photography and Song: Richard Conrad

Have you ever looked at a photograph, only to be mesmerized by the “swiftness” of time? It’s a long way isn’t from childhood’s domain. We remember the memories of our youth; the smell of fresh-baked bread in the morning. We treasure the memories of storytime, before going to bed. My, how those memories have passed us by! For, they inspired us to work harder in the future, in order that we give the very same blessings to our own children.

Sometimes, the memories can be rather painful, in our present reflections. We miss the warmness of home, and how it made us feel. Yearning for such pleasures all over again. The adult world reminds us of that, time and time, again. And yet, does it truly have to be that way, as we “grow up?”

Growing up has its challenges, no doubt. However, we can still cater the essence of home (during our childhood) into our current reality. Our current circumstances don’t have to be “hard living,” as we have been programmed to be. Who is to say that we can’t carry the energies of the past into the present? Why does life have to be “hard,” when we were made to experience its soft eloquence?

Looking back into time’s swiftness, there are regrets, which have been made. Yet, we don’t have to stay stuck in regrets of a distant past. There is no natural law, which demands we have to be, stuck. At the end of the day, it’s all about our ability to move forward; navigating through life’s pains and challenges. Healing takes place and we can always carry on the sweetness of our childhood into the reality of adulthood. Life has a way of providing that for us.

“Home Sweet Home” is a rather gentle song! Furthermore, home is where the heart and mind finds rest and shelter. It’s the space of comfort, moreso than anything. Home is a wellness treasure of love. Should a house not possess those qualities, it can always transform itself into such. In life, there is never a timeframe on when a person can re-experience home, all over, again!

The sweetness of home is a reward in its own right. When it comes through, remember to reminesce on the sweetest memories, as you carry them, through!

Richard Conrad