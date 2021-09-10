Photography and Song: Nasrat Parsa #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

Land continues to dance with time! It will always do so, and shall always be. Water is its circling nectar. Songs will kiss their way into the land. That’s how it is, and will always be! Heaven and the Universe have ordained it, as so! Furthermore, one of the most intriguing treasures permits us to see the beauty of our presence, here on Earth!

Coming across one Afghan song, there is an awakening, and an sweet freshness of tranquility, which moves us through the atmosphere. So much of it brings us into a pleasant fascination! If you have never traveled to the land of Afghanistan, you will come to hear its rhythm and beat, through a particular atmosphere, in song! Of course, it’s not simply any Afghan song, which moves us through the deepest of whispers, through a tenderness of the air. Not at all. For it requires a certain instrumentation. These instruments bring us into a deeper sensitivity when it comes to the terrain of Afghanistan. In fact, it feels as if the Earth is singing, and playing, herself! What a treasure humanity is given, from a singer, whose voice is able to imitate the Earth; especially, from their specific terrain! What a treasure and gem, indeed!

Observing the picture below, we see an enchanting photo of a young, Afghan girl, who has been captured in Earth’s painting. The tracing of red decorates her. There are passions, and Beauties surrounding her presence. For she is elegant, exquisite, and mysterious. Her eyes convey curiosity (and shock), simultaneously.

Holding her basket, she becomes, still. What does she see? Who does she see, and why does that person seem to captivate her so much? In addition, what’s her story?

When you connect such a photograph with a song, a person’s imagination runs free. How is such a young, Afghan Maiden connect to this Earthly whisper, from one Afghan, musical storyteller? Do you hear the sweet wonders of one Afghan wind instrument, within the song, “Geerya?” How does it feel to know a peaceful eloquence, within Afghan winds? How does it feel? What are its traditional beauties, which have yet to be presented to the outside world? It seems people have missed out on one authentic depiction of this land. It’s why we have this little girl-a young, Afghan maiden. She reminds us of the innocence, within such a land.

In listening to the song, “Geerya,” one becomes pressed to experience an awakening into the innocence of Afghanistan terrain. Her daughters walk through the land, while gathering her fruits. They create an intimacy between the Earth and themselves. Such work is necessary, as it moves to stimulate those hidden harmonies. Collecting the fruits, in the midst of the atmosphere. All the while, the Afghan winds, play on!

Nasrat Parsa