Photography and Song-Land: Hiro Takahashi #Japan

The Re-Birth, Re-Rise, and Re-cultivation Of The Japanese Sun, In HIRO TAKAHASHI'S Performance Of "Taiyou ga Mata Kagayaku Toki!"

Sometimes, a place has to fall asleep before it can be, reborn! That’s how life has ordained for us to be. We have to fall before we can truly, fly! There are many mysteries to the land, and everything it brings to teach us. What else is there to learn? Answer: Many Things!

One of the most beautiful trends, surrounding the sun is how it teaches us the beauty of the Earth’s life cycle. There is a time for rising. There is a time for sleeping. For every person, who is born, there is also a person, who must transition. Such is life! Such is life’s timing. There is a time for Being, and a time when we cease, to be! There is simply no other way around it.

Rewinding back again to another photograph in Japanese land, the rising sun comes, once again! Have you ever found yourself awakening in Japanese lands, only to find yourself, re-cleansed (and re-nourished) in order to begin one’s day. Afterall, it is the sun, which symbolizes the awakening of one’s mind, body, and Spirit! The rising of the sun is also the teacher of patience. Time cannot be rushed. It moves to its own beat. It dances to its own drum. That’s just how time is meant, to align.

So, what is it, which is being illuminated by the sun? Well, there are the rivers, lakes, and sky. There are also the mountains. Stilled in the gentility of their essence, they represent the foundation-the backbone of the land.

When you examine the selected photograph, you have to ask yourself a few questions. Do the mountains disappear when the sunset seeps into slumber? By the way in which they are positioned, does it look as if the mountains have risen into the Heavens? Perhaps, we are being given a glimpse into another interpretation of Heaven; at least, within one part of the land.

If you were to play one particular song, as the sun began to ride, what would it be? How would you dance to this celebration, of the rising you?

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

