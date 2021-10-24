Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song! Maria de Jesus Vasquez Vasqez 🇵🇪

Your lunch at the local cafe in Lima, Peru has come to an end. Feeling more nourished than before, you carry your journal and pen. It dawns on you, that you have finished writing ✍. Placing your journal and pen in hand, one decides to take a small walk, through the local town. How does it feel to be nourished with a local meal? Furthermore, how does it feel to have engulfed one part of the sensory from this city? Now, you are connected, in some way.

Walking through the city, the footsteps of different people are heard, nearby. Some walk in a hurry. Others walk with a steady pace, as if they are matching their footsteps to the rhythm of the music, nearby. What does it feel like to move to a different beat? How does one position one’s body to a natural timing, which is so new to the human mind? Everything feels surreal, yet real, simultaneously.

One smells the perfumes. There is the pleasure of serenity. Nevertheless, you feel you are within the city. The urbanscapes are well. Merchants, traders, and sellers approach you, hoping you will take delight in their products of value. You are in their world, now. Therefore, you must learn their understanding of buy and sell. Walking through the downtown streets, one witnesses the colorful buildings. Each of them tells a story. Oh, what great treasures are starting to partake there? They are telling their story, through some of the most subtle ways. Do you want to know a secret? The noise, within the city, gives clues to their stories.

Around the corner, you go! The buildings continue to share their vibrance. Furthermore, they have a way of leading you to other beautiful areas of the street. Museums. Exhibitions. The local cinema. All of these are part of the different layers, for this tune. Of course, you stay within the safety of the other. Respect for what is unfamiliar is important during this travel. Afterall, it guides you, as well. Ever walking, soon your footsteps move to the beat; highlighting your particular magic, for the blessings of the city. This simple tour is a treasure, after all.

Maria de Jesus Vasquez Vasquez