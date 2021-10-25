Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Getatchew Mekurya 🇪🇹

Arriving at such an enchantment of a hotel in Addis Ababa, you have entered a fairytale. While you have arrived on business, there is something else, which awaits you. Ah! The hustle and bustle of the Western, city life has taken its toll on your mind. You will be working. However, it’s also your desire and aim to settle down. Relax. Release. Recuperate. Afterall, it’s not everyday that you get to travel to a foreign land. It’s not everyday, that one gains the opportunity of an all-expense paid trip on the company’s dime. This opportunity is a special one, and you must not blow it to waste.

The colors of the hotel are more elegant than the rainbows. In fact, they look as if they have been painted and crafted in the designs of Heaven’s domain. Now, isn’t that such a sight?

You have arrived, and while being led to your hotel room, your glances at the intricate details and designs of the architecture. My, how majestic, luxurious, and fictional the spacing. You are safe. Forget about the problems. Forget about the past. Release all tensions and anxieties. You are in a different world, as of this moment. And, the pleasures are mindblowing. Inside of your hotel room, you arrive into your setting of comfort. The paint smells as fresh, as if it was glaced on for the first time. Ah! The intimacy. What are the stories, which are hidden? Who are the people, who have stayed here? What was their journey, mission, and journey? And, at the end, did they accomplish their mission? The questions continue to pile up.

You are comfortable in your new world of fantasy. A menu has been placed inside of your room. For now, your stomach is void of hunger. However, a cup of coffee, will do. Ethiopian coffee will do. Calling room service, the order has been made complete. Walking outside onto the balcony, the tranquility of the scenery is an artist’s and writer’s dream. For, it brings one back into the time of feeling the euphoria, of seeing the beauty and passion of time. Time is of the essence, and it dances to its own vibe and tune.

Of course, you hear your cultural sound. It’s the way of Jazz, the sweet fragrance of that Black American perfume. Afterall, it is a peculiar scent, indeed. For love has moved one through the perfect timing. Even in the foreign, there is that familiar sound.

Knock. Knock. Room service has come. Your coffee, in addition to Ethiopian delicacies have come right on time. An, elder gentleman is outside of the store. Entering in a state of dignity, he lays the order on the table. You tip him, and he thanks you, graciously. You are eating such intriguing delicacies, while drinking the warmth of Ethiopian nurture. And yet, on your coffee mug is a picture of one of the feminine images of your cultural sound. The late and great, Aretha Franklin. Getting some sense of inspiration, you turn on your phone to play one of her, desired musical treasures. “I Say A Little Prayer For You!” Ah! The familiar has found her way into foreign territory. Such is one of the legacies of Black American gardens.

Desserts and coffee has been engulfed. The song has come to an end. The atmosphere is simply too real and nourishing. A nice sleep will seal the dreams. Coming through that is the quaint essence of Aretha’s voice, and the reality, that one has made it, there.

