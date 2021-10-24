Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Enrique Delgado Montez 🇵🇪

Water continues to perform its many tunes. Should you walk onto the pleasures of different beaches, how would you feel to navigate into a musical paradise. Designed for you, crafted for you, and leading you to a place of memory; a place on how life used to be. Such is one of the most auspicious pleasures, and memories of the human Spirit.

So, here you are on a getaway of a lifetime. Watching from your hotel room, you notice the jeweled pleasure of the water; water, that is near and, afar. The waves are calmer; flowing more elegantly than one can imagine. They have the power of healing the mind; while providing comforting to the highest forms of chaos. Such is the infinite power of water’s presence. No matter what your problems are, no matter how harsh life may seem, there is still the infinite power of healing.

You decide to leave the hotel. Afterall, you have been inside for quite some time. Fresh air and and walk along the beach provides the therapeutic wellness, in which one desires (and yearns), of. There are many different layers to this quiet time. Emotions. The physical, and one’s mental state of harmony. All of it intertwines together for a re-awakening of the self.

This wasn’t simply a vacation. Nor, was it only a business trip. The purpose of your journey was more than what you expected. It was greater than what you intended. Your reasoning for entering into this space was for the very pleasures of removing toxicities of the past, in order that you live, anew. Such a process is required, as the journey you must go on with leave outdated beliefs and processes, behind. It’s the shedding of the old, in order that a glossier hue, begins. One cannot stay in a place of despair. Time forces the evolution of change.

So, there you are. You are walking on the beach. Though fellow visitors pass you by, it seems that you are the only one, there. What is it about this walk, which enchants you? Is it the elevation of calm? Is it the fact, that you feel elevated in a state of ecstasy? How do you feel this manner of spiritual elevation? How does it delight you in such a way? Perhaps, it’s very presence is in a state of euphoria; Heaven’s vibe is coming your way!

Enrique Delgado Montez