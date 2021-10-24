Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Enrique Delgado Montez 🇵🇪

If you have never heard of the place, called Carhuamayo, a song about it will lead you to it. It’s vivacious energy guides one into a higher frequency of devotion to the land. In fact, you soon want to know more about the sensory, for this song, which speaks the name, Carhuamayo.

Magically, you have arrived. There are two experiences, which comes your way. There is the smell of food from the land. In addition, there is also the beat of a certain tune. What is the coloring of the land? Look around. Do you see the people? Listen harder. What is their sound? How do they nourish the land, while inviting visitors to do the same?

You take a walk down the street. A small cafe captures your attention. Open the menu for a quick glimpse. What does it invite you to taste? A brief look upward, and one notices other guests in the diners. They look at you with curiousity, as they notice you are new to this town. Where are you from? Why are you here? How will you enjoy the city? They are curious, as they should. Finding your place in the restaurant, you are comfortable. A Spanish news station is on, in the local town. The waitress comes over. You decide to order a dish of Lomo Saltado. The pictures look appetizing. In addition, you also decide to try the Peruvian Pisco Sour-the national beverage of, Peru! 🇵🇪

Pulling out your notebook, you aim to capture your time, here. Your thoughts. Your emotions. Your presence in this very moment. All of it is here. You have decided to capture it. For, you feel as if you are in dreamland, but it’s all so very real!

Enrique Delgado Montez