Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Alemayehu Eshete 🇪🇹

And so, you have ventured out of the city. Time has demanded that you move to another exploration of this ancient land. There is just so much for you to see, and you cannot waste it sitting in the main city. I know that the Expat life is calling you. Yet, you did not journey so far, for replicas of the high-value Western lifestyle and fashion. So, here we are and here you are. On the way to getting started.

You met her at the hotel. She is an assistant manager, who works the night shift. Captivated by you being a “lonely, woman traveler,” she wanted to get your name. You told her. Through it all, there was an enchanting whisper, which had come from her voice. She was no ordinary woman. For within her voice, there were secrets. It was as if she had known you from, before. The time was too perfect. The moment was so right! Things had lined up, perfectly. Spiritually, the two of you were sisters, and it was a beautiful thing.

“You should come to my village,” said the assistant manager. Interesting. “Why would she ask me that?” were your thoughts. It was her first time someone from the local community had invited her to see, her world. But, what was she risking? She was risking nothing and gaining some insight into this new land-a land, which was real, while caught in a fantastical twist.

And so, you have agreed. Two days from now, you are to take the train from Addis Ababa, to a place four hours from the city. Afterwards, a car will come to retrieve you from the station to your place of destination. There, you will find her, there.

The ride was quite animated. Songs and the performance of musical instruments provided a rather eloquent taste. One could feel the magical rhythm, on the train. You did not feel as if you were a stranger, as smiles were exchanged, food was given, and they dared to ask you of your name. You were loved and, you were, cherished.

Now, the ride has ended. The blue Toyota, she described, is waiting on you. You get in. It’s another hour of riding. And yet, you are so close to seeing, her. My, what an occasion! Listening to the radio station, and the sounds of Amharic, there is a refreshing vibe in the air. One smells the perfumes and hears the sensory of the local town. Excited and fatigued, you fall asleep.

“Wake up,” says the familiar voice. It was her. You are there. She looked quite different. Outside of her business attire, she was dressed in her traditional wear. It was also true of the beautiful, bundle of joy, which was tied behind her. “You are very tired. Therefore, you need some rest. This is my home. You are welcome.” A gentleman brings your bags into the house. It turns out, he is her brother. He is much older than she. Yet, there is an heir of mystery from him. He is dressed in the way of Biblical secrets. While her husband is out of town for work, he is assisting her.

Hours go by. And, the rattling of pots and pains are nearby. The house is dressed in the preparation of food. “Wake up,” says that same honey-textured voice, which had awaken her when she initially arrived to the house. “You must eat, as you will need your strength.” The table was decorated for a queen. Different layers of food had decorated the spacing. My, how abundantly decorative it was. The three of them ate, together. Brother and sister were speaking in their Amharic tongue. Occasionally, she would translate for her in English.

“You are very special,” says she. “Your gift is very sacred. I recognized it, when I first saw you.” Shock, and a whiff of surprise, is drawn across your face. We are the guardians of this area. “Prepare yourself tonight. For tomorrow, we shall take you somewhere special, where your secret will be revealed.”

You stare in a shocking curiousity. Both sets of eyes are looking back from you. A brief pause awaits you, and you bypass the awkwardness, with the comfort of food.

Alemayehu Eshete